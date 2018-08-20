Log in
SIMTEC Silicone Parts Completes Transition of Leadership to the Rico Group

08/20/2018 | 11:46am CEST

SIMTEC Silicone Parts, an innovative solutions provider of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) parts and high-precision LSR Multi-Shot components, announces the completion of the leadership transition of SIMTEC to the Rico Group, a global network of businesses focused on Liquid Silicone Rubber molding technology. The Rico Group fully acquired SIMTEC in 2016 and on August 1st, 2017, appointed Mr. Franz Dilly as Managing Director – Sales and Engineering. The operational transition period has now ended and SIMTEC’s Co-Founder and President, Mr. Enrique Camacho, will transition away from day-to-day operations on August 31st, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005092/en/

Enrique Camacho, Co-Founder of SIMTEC Silicone Parts, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)

SIMTEC was co-founded by Mr. Camacho in 2001 in Wisconsin and the company relocated operations to Miramar, Florida in 2013. “It has been an exciting past few years, we have grown SIMTEC at an aggressive rate, gained the trust of world-leading customers and suppliers, and have assembled a terrific team of associates to guide the company to further successes. I am incredibly proud of our team and the excellent operation we have built,” said Mr. Camacho.

“Looking to the future I plan to continue my entrepreneurial journey and develop innovative solutions for a new business venture,” continued Mr. Camacho. “I bring with me exposure to world leading corporations and the valuable knowledge and experience gained throughout my global career.”

About SIMTEC Silicone Parts, LLC

SIMTEC is a leading, U.S.-based manufacturer exclusively focused on the customized, serial production of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), overmolded and LSR Multi-Shot (LSR/Thermoplastics/Metal Insert) injection molded components. As a technology driven company, SIMTEC envisions, manufactures, and delivers high precision, tight tolerance Extraordinary LSR Solutions™ for global innovative leaders in the automotive, consumer goods, life science, electronics, valves & seals, lighting, irrigation, and infant and personal care industries. SIMTEC Silicone Parts is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified, and is transitioning to the new IATF standard. www.simtec-silicone.com


© Business Wire 2018
