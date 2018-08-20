SIMTEC Silicone Parts Completes Transition of Leadership to the Rico Group

SIMTEC
Silicone Parts, an innovative solutions provider of Liquid Silicone
Rubber (LSR) parts and high-precision LSR Multi-Shot components,
announces the completion of the leadership transition of SIMTEC to the Rico
Group, a global network of businesses focused on Liquid Silicone
Rubber molding technology. The Rico Group fully acquired SIMTEC in 2016
and on August 1st, 2017, appointed Mr. Franz Dilly as
Managing Director – Sales and Engineering. The operational transition
period has now ended and SIMTEC’s Co-Founder and President, Mr. Enrique
Camacho, will transition away from day-to-day operations on August 31st,
2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005092/en/
Enrique Camacho, Co-Founder of SIMTEC Silicone Parts, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)
SIMTEC was co-founded by Mr. Camacho in 2001 in Wisconsin and the
company relocated operations to Miramar, Florida in 2013. “It has been
an exciting past few years, we have grown SIMTEC at an aggressive rate,
gained the trust of world-leading customers and suppliers, and have
assembled a terrific team of associates to guide the company to further
successes. I am incredibly proud of our team and the excellent operation
we have built,” said Mr. Camacho.
“Looking to the future I plan to continue my entrepreneurial journey and
develop innovative solutions for a new business venture,” continued Mr.
Camacho. “I bring with me exposure to world leading corporations and the
valuable knowledge and experience gained throughout my global career.”
About SIMTEC Silicone Parts, LLC
SIMTEC is a leading, U.S.-based manufacturer exclusively focused on the
customized, serial production of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR),
overmolded and LSR Multi-Shot (LSR/Thermoplastics/Metal Insert)
injection molded components. As a technology driven company, SIMTEC
envisions, manufactures, and delivers high precision, tight tolerance
Extraordinary LSR Solutions™ for global innovative leaders in the
automotive, consumer goods, life science, electronics, valves & seals,
lighting, irrigation, and infant and personal care industries. SIMTEC
Silicone Parts is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified, and is transitioning
to the new IATF standard. www.simtec-silicone.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005092/en/