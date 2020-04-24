Log in
SINBON Electronics : 2020 First Quarter Reviewed Financial Report and EPS

04/24/2020

SINBON's first quarter of audited consolidation sales revenue in 2020 is NT$4.483 billion which is an increase of 11.83% over previous year of NT$4.009 billion. The consolidation gross profit rate is 25.72% which is the same to the previous year. The net profit after tax for the first quarter is NT$448 million which is an increase of 22.84% than year 2019 at NT$365 million. The EPS after tax is NT$1.93.

Affected by the pandemic of COVID-19 this year, SINBON was able to adjust its production capacity shortly to the level that is likely to the one in every fourth quarter (the off-season). Moreover, majority of the shipment in February came from the inventory, even though the insufficient production capacity happened in the same month. The sales revenue for the first quarter and the net profit after tax this year is 11.83% and 22.84% higher over the same period of last year respectively due to efficient cost management with only 0.23% higher over previous year. Overall, the operating performance in the first quarter broke the company records in revenue and after-tax net profit. Looking forward to the second quarter, the operation will be better than the first quarter with the gradual increase in demand from various industries.

Disclaimer

SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 08:02:10 UTC
