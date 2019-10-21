Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SINBON Electronics : Annual Global Sales Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:31am EDT

SINBON Electronics held a two-day Global Sales Meeting in Taipei New Horizon from October 14 to 15. On the 16th, a guided tour was held in the Miaoli plant for our international guests. Since 2009, SINBON has held the Global Sales Meeting every other year in order to discuss sales strategies, share corporate culture, and present product capabilities.

Fusion, Diffusion
The theme of this year's meeting is 'Fusion, Diffusion': SINBON will integrate its strengths, expand them globally, and make new connections in the ever-changing market. More than 200 partners and sales representatives from around the world: the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and others, gathered in the same place to share experience with each other.

The meeting started off with Chairman Joseph Wang's speech on the first day, where he shared a vision for SINBON to become a hundred-year business. General Manager Mite Liang then talked about how customer orientation, focus on service, product quality, and R&D can lead to service that always matches customer expectations as well as the company's sustainable development. Four seminars were organized on the second day to facilitate exchanges between partners from different locations, so they could better understand SINBON's products, technology and culture. The last day featured the introduction of Miaoli plant from Taiwanese colleagues. The plant is small in size but offers quality and stability in its assembly line equipment as well as its employees. The enthusiasm of Taiwanese colleagues also made a lasting impression on the guests.

World Leader in Electronic Component Design and Integrated Manufacturing Solutions

SINBON is a world leader in electronic component design and integrated manufacturing solutions, offering the industry's best high-end wire harnesses, connectors, system products, custom designs and assembly service. Since its inception in 1989, SINBON has utilized its innovative manufacturing design capabilities to thoroughly develop the five areas of 'MAGIC': M - Medical Health, A - Automotive & Aviation, G - Green Energy, I - Industrial Application, C - Communication.

With operation centers all over the world, SIBON has more than 4,000 employees. Plants and logistic centers can be found in Miaoli, Mainland China, Hungary as well as the US. This comprehensive network of business presence brings us closer to our customers, offering timely operations and technical services. 'Do the MAGIC+' is the commitment of SINBON. It means SINBON will not limit itself, and will continue to work towards internationalization, smart applications and product integration. Infusing our products with the power of magic, we continuously provide the best service and create ever higher value.

The biennial Global Sales Meeting brings all SINBON members together. For the past 30 years, SINBON has been improving itself and expanding to other parts of the world. At the same time, SINBON has insisted on offering the best service to its customers, steadily marching towards the goal: a hundred-year business of happiness.

Disclaimer

SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:30:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:03aRLI CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aYOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aMCTC HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:03aATLAS COPCO : Order and revenue growth with solid profitability
AQ
06:03aCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aMovista Acquires Natural Insight, Creating Clear Leader in Retail Execution and Workforce Management Technology
BU
06:02aPAR AVION LTD. : Founder and President Janine Iannarelli Elected Vice Chair of the Board of European Business Aviation Association's Associate Members Advisory Council
BU
06:02aJPMORGAN CHASE : Joins Second Chance Efforts to Reduce Obstacles to Employment
BU
06:01aVOLVO PUBL : Group Venture Capital invests in cybersecurity
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA Q3: All time high order intake in Sorting Solutions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group