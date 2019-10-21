SINBON Electronics : Annual Global Sales Meeting

SINBON Electronics held a two-day Global Sales Meeting in Taipei New Horizon from October 14 to 15. On the 16th, a guided tour was held in the Miaoli plant for our international guests. Since 2009, SINBON has held the Global Sales Meeting every other year in order to discuss sales strategies, share corporate culture, and present product capabilities.



Fusion, Diffusion

The theme of this year's meeting is 'Fusion, Diffusion': SINBON will integrate its strengths, expand them globally, and make new connections in the ever-changing market. More than 200 partners and sales representatives from around the world: the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and others, gathered in the same place to share experience with each other.



The meeting started off with Chairman Joseph Wang's speech on the first day, where he shared a vision for SINBON to become a hundred-year business. General Manager Mite Liang then talked about how customer orientation, focus on service, product quality, and R&D can lead to service that always matches customer expectations as well as the company's sustainable development. Four seminars were organized on the second day to facilitate exchanges between partners from different locations, so they could better understand SINBON's products, technology and culture. The last day featured the introduction of Miaoli plant from Taiwanese colleagues. The plant is small in size but offers quality and stability in its assembly line equipment as well as its employees. The enthusiasm of Taiwanese colleagues also made a lasting impression on the guests.



World Leader in Electronic Component Design and Integrated Manufacturing Solutions



SINBON is a world leader in electronic component design and integrated manufacturing solutions, offering the industry's best high-end wire harnesses, connectors, system products, custom designs and assembly service. Since its inception in 1989, SINBON has utilized its innovative manufacturing design capabilities to thoroughly develop the five areas of 'MAGIC': M - Medical Health, A - Automotive & Aviation, G - Green Energy, I - Industrial Application, C - Communication.



With operation centers all over the world, SIBON has more than 4,000 employees. Plants and logistic centers can be found in Miaoli, Mainland China, Hungary as well as the US. This comprehensive network of business presence brings us closer to our customers, offering timely operations and technical services. 'Do the MAGIC+' is the commitment of SINBON. It means SINBON will not limit itself, and will continue to work towards internationalization, smart applications and product integration. Infusing our products with the power of magic, we continuously provide the best service and create ever higher value.



The biennial Global Sales Meeting brings all SINBON members together. For the past 30 years, SINBON has been improving itself and expanding to other parts of the world. At the same time, SINBON has insisted on offering the best service to its customers, steadily marching towards the goal: a hundred-year business of happiness.



