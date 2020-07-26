Log in
SINBON Electronics : Vice President Lai Ching-te Visits SINBON

07/26/2020 | 10:41pm EDT

Vice President Mr. Lai Ching-te visited SINBON's factory in Miaoli on the 17th. The company showcased its latest applications and solutions in the fields of electric vehicles, green energy, and smart manufacturing developed in recent years. The two sides also discussed how SINBON moved some of its production lines from China back to Taiwan for better flexibility in the context of the pandemic and trade war, which delivered a huge blow to the industries. Moreover, the company is further expanding its investment in Taiwan and increasing employment opportunities in its factories in hopes of becoming a local enterprise that helps to boost economic growth.

Extreme weather has been posing more of a threat to the environment in recent years. As a result, developing new technologies for green energy applications has become a trend across all industries. SINBON has been devoted to the green energy industry for many years. By combining its own advantages in various fields such as electric vehicles, solar energy, and wind energy, the company has provided customers around the world with customized connection solutions. Not only does this help to upgrade Taiwan's industry chain, but it also promotes green energy development throughout the globe.

The Vice President stated that SINBON has achieved great things by creating so many value-added products from a simple wire harness. He was greatly impressed by SINBON's transformation during his visit, and he expressed his hope that all Taiwanese companies in MAGIC fields could be as devoted as SINBON. The Vice President also had the opportunity to try the latest e-Bike from a startup customer based in Europe that SINBON helped develop outside of the Miaoli factory, experiencing the advantages of convenience and protection from pollution offered by this electric vehicle.

Joseph Wang, the Chairman of SINBON, stated during his exchange with the Vice President that although there has been interference from this year's COVID-19 and last year's Sino-US trade war, the fact that the company has close relationships with its customers and remains capable of catering to customer needs has ensured the group's stable growth. Green energy products have ranked among the top three in terms of revenue, with factories and R&D centers in Miaoli, Beijing, and Jiangsu dedicated to their production. Enmagic Renewable Energy Co. Ltd., a subsidiary focusing on wind power, was established this year to support the green energy business. The company plans to increase its investment in green energy technology in the future to firmly establish itself as a part of the global supply chain. This will include harnessing local talent to establish a fourth factory in Miaoli next year.

SINBON currently has bases all over the world, with factories and logistics centers in Miaoli, China, Hungary, and the United States. SINBON has increased its investments over the past two years due to growing demand for its products. Several R&D centers and plants were completed in 2019, including the Beijing R&D Center and plants in Ohio, USA and Hefei, China. This year, the third plant in Miaoli began mass production of e-Bike orders.

Disclaimer

SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 02:40:01 UTC
