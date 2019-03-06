SINOMACH China National Machinery Industry Corpo : CMEC welcomes German delegation

Senior executives from CMEC discuss potential future projects with the PlanET delegation, Feb 21. [Photo/cmec.com]
A delegation from Germany's PlanET Company, headed by Jürgen Adamik, the company's chief financial officer, visited China Machinery Engineering Co (CMEC), a subsidiary of Sinomach, in Beijing on Feb 21.
Zhang Jianguo, the engineering giant's deputy general manager, extended a warm welcome to the delegation.
At the meeting, the two sides discussed potential projects they could cooperate on in the biomass power generation and natural gas generation industries.
PlanET plays a leading role in the biomass power generation industry, participating in nearly 500 power projects worldwide.
Disclaimer
