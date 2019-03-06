Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SINOMACH China National Machinery Industry Corpo : CMEC welcomes German delegation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:12am EST

Senior executives from CMEC discuss potential future projects with the PlanET delegation, Feb 21. [Photo/cmec.com]

A delegation from Germany's PlanET Company, headed by Jürgen Adamik, the company's chief financial officer, visited China Machinery Engineering Co (CMEC), a subsidiary of Sinomach, in Beijing on Feb 21.

Zhang Jianguo, the engineering giant's deputy general manager, extended a warm welcome to the delegation.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed potential projects they could cooperate on in the biomass power generation and natural gas generation industries.

PlanET plays a leading role in the biomass power generation industry, participating in nearly 500 power projects worldwide.

Disclaimer

SINOMACH - China National Machinery Industry Corporation published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 10:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34aCHINA'S FEBRUARY EXPORTS SEEN FALLING MOST IN TWO YEARS, IMPORTS DOWN AGAIN : Reuters Poll
RE
05:32aEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : will sign today its new headquarters agreement with the French authorities
PU
05:30aOECD Sees Limited Growth Boost From U.S., China Trade Deal
DJ
05:25aGlobal economic growth forecasts cut again by OECD
RE
05:22aAFRICAN UNION : ECOSOCC Communique on the Escalated Call for removal of Economic Sanctions on the Republic of Zimbabwe
PU
05:22aROMANIA : Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports rehabilitation and extension of regional water supply and sanitation services in Alba County
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aSoutheast Asia stocks - Philippine stocks rise two percent, most others lacklustre
RE
05:14aSouth African business confidence falls to five-month low in February
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018
3Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, shale oil output forecasts
4APPLE : APPLE : Dialog Semi expects single-digit revenue hit after Apple deal
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.