SIPCHEM Saudi International Petrochemical Compan : Addendum announcement from Sipchem regarding scheduled periodic maintenance turnaround for selected production units

08/04/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Addendum announcement from Sipchem regarding scheduled periodic maintenance turnaround for selected production units

Sunday, August 04, 2019

Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) is pleased to announce the safe completion of the scheduled periodic turnaround maintenance activities for the Acetic Acid Plant of International Acetate Company (IAC), an affiliate of Sipchem. Startup activities for the (IAC) plant commenced on Saturday August 03, 2019 .

During the scheduled turnaround, the required maintenance works were safely completed, which will enhance the reliability of production and allow the Acetic Acid plant to achieve its future operational plans .

The financial impact of this scheduled turnaround will be reflected in the company's 2019 third quarter financial results .

The company has taken all necessary precautions to avoid any potential impact on customers .

This announcement relates to the company's earlier announcement published on the Tadawul website on June 23, 2019, regarding the scheduled periodic maintenance turnaround for selected production units.

Disclaimer

SIPCHEM - Saudi International Petrochemical Company SJSC published this content on 04 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 10:19:03 UTC
