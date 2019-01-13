Log in
SIPCHEM Saudi International Petrochemical Compan : announces the Date and Mechanism for Dividends Distribution to Shareholders for second half of 2018

01/13/2019 | 03:24am EST

With reference to Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) announcement on the Tadawul website on 24/12/2018, that its Board of Directors had recommended the distribution of a cash dividend to shareholders for the second half of 2018. This dividend to be at a rate of SR (0.65) per share. This represents (6.5%) of the shares nominal value and the total amount of the dividend paid will amount to SR(238,333,333).Sipchem is pleased to announce that Al-Rajhi Bank will start on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 to distribute this dividend to shareholders by crediting such dividends to the eligible shareholders' accounts linked to their investment portfolios.For shareholders who are non-residents of the Kingdom, (5%) of the value of the dividends paid will be deducted as with-holding tax in accordance with the provisions of article 68 of the Zakat and Income Tax regulations.For any further questions relating to this dividend distribution, please contact Al-Rajhi Bank at 8001228888 or visit the nearest bank branch.For more assistance, you can contact the Sipchem's Investor Relations Department:

Tel: (013) 8019200

Fax: (013) 3599610

PO. Box 130 Khobar 31952

E-mail: sipchemir@sipchem.com

Disclaimer

SIPCHEM - Saudi International Petrochemical Company SJSC published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 08:23:08 UTC
