SIPCHEM Saudi International Petrochemical Compan : announces the Date and Mechanism for Dividends Distribution to Shareholders for second half of 2018

With reference to Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) announcement on the Tadawul website on 24/12/2018, that its Board of Directors had recommended the distribution of a cash dividend to shareholders for the second half of 2018. This dividend to be at a rate of SR (0.65) per share. This represents (6.5%) of the shares nominal value and the total amount of the dividend paid will amount to SR (238,333,333). Sipchem is pleased to announce that Al-Rajhi Bank will start on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 to distribute this dividend to shareholders by crediting such dividends to the eligible shareholders' accounts linked to their investment portfolios . For shareholders who are non-residents of the Kingdom, (5%) of the value of the dividends paid will be deducted as with-holding tax in accordance with the provisions of article 68 of the Zakat and Income Tax regulations . For any further questions relating to this dividend distribution, please contact Al-Rajhi Bank at 8001228888 or visit the nearest bank branch . For more assistance, you can contact the Sipchem's Investor Relations Department :

Tel: (013) 8019200

Fax: (013) 3599610

PO. Box 130 Khobar 31952

E-mail: sipchemir@sipchem.com