Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SIPCHEM Saudi International Petrochemical Compan : announces the opening of nominations for Board of Directors membership new term

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 11:02am EDT

First: Nomination Conditions:

Considering Sipchem policies, standards and procedures of membership in the Board of Directors approved by the Ordinary General Assembly resolution on 19/12/2017 (attached).

1 - Leadership: Who has the leadership skills to qualify him to give the powers to lead to stimulate performance and the application of best practices in the field of effective management and adherence to values ​​and professional ethics.

2- Efficiency: That the availability of scientific qualifications, professional and personal skills and appropriate level of training and practical experience related to the company's current and future activities and management, economy and accounting

3- Guidance: That the availability of technical capabilities, leadership, management and speed in decision - making, and to absorb the technical requirements related to the workflow and be able to strategic guidance and planning and vision for the future.

4- Financial knowledge: - To be able to read and understand financial statements and reports.

5- Health fitness: - That not to have a health barrier impede him from the exercise of his functions and competencies.

6- He should not have been convicted of a crime involving dishonesty or distrust or has been convicted of conducting an offense in financial markets or business.

7- When a candidate is a member of the Board of Directors, his membership in the Boards of Joint Stock Companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange shall not exceed four companies.

8- The candidate for membership of the Board shall abide by the principles of honesty, honesty, loyalty, care and attention to the interests of the company and shareholders and present them in his personal interest.

Second: Nomination requirements

· Biography, qualifications and previous and current scientific experience.

· Fill the CV form of the candidate for the membership of the Board of Directors of a listed joint stock company No. (3) of the Capital Market Authority and can be obtained from the website of the Capital Market Authority https://cma.org.sa/RulesRegulations/FormsSite/Pages/default.aspx (attached).

· Candidate must clarify the status of membership (executive member, non-executive member or independent member).

· The candidate must clarify the nature of the membership, i.e., whether he is a candidate in his personal capacity or a representative of a legal person:

· The candidate should disclose any conflict of interest that includes

  1. The existence of a direct or indirect interest in the works and contracts made for the Company's account
  2. Participating in work that would compete with the company or compete in one of the branches of the activity.

· Clear copy of the National Identity card, family register for individuals, commercial register of companies and institutions, and contact details of the candidate.

· The candidate who has previously served as a member of the board of directors of a joint stock company shall indicate the number and date of the boards of directors of the companies for which he is a member.

A statement of the shareholding companies that he still holds membership.

Disclaimer

SIPCHEM - Saudi International Petrochemical Company SJSC published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 15:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aNEW CAROLIN GOLD CORP. : Announces Acquisition of Leased Operational Equipment and Capital Assets
AQ
11:22aU.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil - official
RE
11:21aU.S. WILL SANCTION WHOEVER PURCHASES IRAN'S OIL : official
RE
11:03aHIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan CEO Saikawa tells some executives he plans to resign - Nikkei
RE
11:02aROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : Royal Club members to earn award miles upon purchase of Tikram Meet & Greet services
PU
11:02aSIPCHEM SAUDI INTERNATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPAN : announces the opening of nominations for Board of Directors membership new term
PU
11:02aCOMMERCEWEST BANK : Joined BISKIDS to Educate Children About Addiction and a Drug-Free Lifestyle
BU
11:01aHACKERONE : Funding Reaches $110M as Hacker Community Surpasses 500,000
BU
11:01aBRIGHTER PUBL : Camanio Care intends to divest its operations and subsidiaries to Brighter
AQ
11:01aBRIGHTER PUBL : intends to acquire Camanio Care's subsidiary and sell its holding in Camanio Care.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECA : ECA : equips Shanghai University...
2NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Manufacturers Cut Spending as Trade War Dents Confidence
3China August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
4Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban says Iraq will cut oil output from October
5As U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group