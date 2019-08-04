SIPCHEM Saudi International Petrochemical Compan : conducted for Q2, 2019 financial results ended June 30, 2019 earnings call with the financial analysts and investors

Sipchem conducted for Q2, 2019 financial results ended June 30, 2019 earnings call with the financial analysts and investors

Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) announces on Thursday, August 01, 2019 it conducted the quarterly financial results earnings call with analysts and investment institutions to discuss its annual financial results ending on 30 June 2019 . Sipchem's CEO Eng. Saleh Bahamdan, COO, Eng. Abdullah Al-Saadoon, VP, Corporate Finance Mr. Rushdi Al-Dulaijan discussed the company results and performance during Q2 2019 and addressed the queries of the participants .

CEO briefed the audience on the combined group, and Q2 operational and financial highlights. Stated that the merger has been completed in May 16, 2019 and became in consistent with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions, to create a thriving private sector in Saudi Arabia. Bahamdan affirmed that the Equity Story is based on Growth, Capabilities, Sustainability. Sipchem is confident that the combination of our businesses is already delivering value to all our stakeholders and shareholders and will continue to do so.

He commented, that Sipchem has delivered a solid set of results for the second Quarter 2019 with Net Income of SAR 210.9 Million .

