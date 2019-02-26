SIPCHEM Saudi International Petrochemical Compan : conducted its annual 2018 financial results earnings call with the financial analysts and investors

Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) announces on Monday, February 24, 2019 it conducted the quarterly financial results earnings call with analysts and investment institutions to discuss its annual financial results ending on 31 December 2018 . Sipchem President, Corporate & Shared ServicesMr. Abdullah Al-Saadoon and VP, Corporate Finance Mr. Paul Jacobs discussed the company results and performance during 2018 and addressed the queries of the participants . Al-Saadoon affirmed that the Sipchem delivered a solid set of results for the full year of SAR 583 million. Annual profit growth can be contributed to rise in average selling prices, sales volume, and execution/delivery of strategic initiatives that trimmed cost and improved performance globally . This call emphasizes the role of Investor Relations that play a prominent role in creating effective communication with the financial community .

The presentation of the annual 2018 results can be downloaded via the Investor Relations web site: https://goo.gl/CyDNsA