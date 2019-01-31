SIRAKOSS Receives CE Mark for Osteo3 Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute

SIRAKOSS Ltd, a developer of unique synthetic bone graft substitutes,
announced today it has been granted CE Mark clearance in the European
Union (EU) for Osteo3, a novel nanosynthetic bone graft
substitute designed to improve patient healing, offering surgeons a more
advanced solution for repairing bone fractures. Synthetic bone grafts
are used to fuse bones together during surgery to correct congenital or
degenerative conditions, such as curvature of the spine, or following a
traumatic injury where the bone fails to heal.
Based on proprietary nanoporous technology, Osteo3 consists
of an inorganic matrix that is completely reabsorbed into the bone. Osteo3
has a unique surface chemistry designed to catalyse rapid and complete
bone regeneration following a fracture or to support the skeletal system
after corrective surgery of a degenerative or deformity condition.
SIRAKOSS is developing further generations of Osteo3 to
facilitate intraoperative ease of use by surgeons.
“Osteo3 is the first of our new generation of bone substitute
products to receive CE Mark, a major milestone for SIRAKOSS. We believe
our approach could provide the definitive synthetic bone graft product
and feedback from surgeons on performance has been very encouraging,”
said Tom Buckland, Director of SIRAKOSS. “The positive results in
studies achieved to date suggests that Osteo3 is a potential
game-changer in the synthetic bone graft substitute market, providing
significant advantages to patients and surgeons, including in the most
challenging bone fracture indications. SIRAKOSS’ priority is executing
on its commitment to delivering robust clinical data demonstrating
safety and effectiveness of this exciting new product.”
Under its CE Mark, Osteo3 is intended to be used as a bone
graft material for filling voids or gaps of the skeletal system. Osteo3
can be used alone or in combination with autograft, the patient’s own
bone, or allograft (donor tissue).
“We designed Osteo3 to address an increasing demand for a
bone graft substitute that has the efficacy of autograft but overcomes
the well reported problems of donor site pain for a significant number
of patients,” explained Iain Gibson, co-founder and Director of R&D at
SIRAKOSS and Professor of Acellular Regenerative Medicine at Aberdeen
University. “Our initial studies have confirmed both of these important
aspects with our novel, fully nanosynthetic material. We are also
working on the next generation of Osteo3, which will provide
additional benefits to surgeons, in particular little or no prep in the
surgical suite.”
About Osteo3
Osteo3 is an entirely synthetic, nanoporous bone graft
substitute composed of novel inorganic granules. Osteo3 is
designed to catalyse rapid and complete bone regeneration and is ready
for use within minutes. This brings important benefits to patients, who
will need less time under anaesthetic and implies savings in
theatre time and cost. Successful early studies support the potential
for reliably achieving rapid patient recovery using Osteo3.
About SIRAKOSS
SIRAKOSS is developing nanosynthetic graft substitutes to facilitate
complete bone repair and transform patient healing. The SIRAKOSS bone
graft substitutes utilise advanced and proprietary understanding of
nanostructures and nanochemistry to catalyze faster bone regeneration
coupled with total graft resorption. SIRAKOSS was spun out of the
University of Aberdeen in 2011 based on the research of Professor Iain
Gibson and is supported through financing from Epidarex Capital and
Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise
together with grant funding from Innovate UK. For more information visit www.sirakoss.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005136/en/