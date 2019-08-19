Log in
SIREM Launches Music Video to Promote Mining Industry Charity Event in Colorado

08/19/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining (“SIREM”) is pleased to announce that they are bringing the mining community together for a fun and unique fundraising event, SIREM Sings for Wishes. The event will be held in Denver, Colorado, to help raise money for Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon and Make-A Wish Colorado, with the goal of raising at least $100,000!

The event, organized by SIREM, will be held September 15th, 2019, and is strategically scheduled between the two major mining conferences in Colorado. This fundraising initiative is an opportunity to raise money for Make-A-Wish, whose mission is to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This is a cause close to the hearts of many of the members of SIREM and the event is a fantastic opportunity to encourage individuals in the mining industry to get involved.

The ticketed event is sure to sell out and will be a raucous night of live music, dancing and donations, guided by a dueling piano band at the legendary Howl at the Moon bar in Denver.

“As evidence of our commitment to this cause, about thirty mining industry friends and colleagues got together to sing and record a fun, tongue-in-cheek promotional video for the SIREM Sings event in Denver,” said Liz Monger, SIREM President and Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon Director. “Please click on the video link below to see the lengths that we will go to, to help grant wishes to some pretty amazing children. And…when you’ve finished laughing, hopefully you’ll decide to join us at the event, and if you can’t, please donate at www.sirem.ca. Come on…it’s for the kids!” 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SIREM SINGS VIDEO!

SIREM has set a goal of raising a minimum of $100,000 in connection with this event (which would grant 10 wishes for 10 children with critical illnesses) and are thrilled to report that veteran mining executive Bryan Slusarchuk has started off the campaign by adopting a full wish and issuing a challenge to others in the industry to step up and help out the cause as well.

“We are extremely thankful to Bryan for kicking off our fundraising initiative with this generous $10,000 donation,” said Ms. Monger. “It is a tribute to how generous the mining community can be and how our sector is willing to answer the call to support awesome charities like Make-A-Wish.”

Event Info

Date: September 15th, 2019
Time: 7pm-1am
Venue: Howl at the Moon
Address: 1735 19th Street Denver, CO 80202

SIREM gratefully acknowledges our Gold event sponsors:
PI Financial, Canaccord Genuity, the Yukon Mining Alliance and 6ix Inc.

Table and ticket purchases are available at www.sirem.ca
Sponsorship and all other enquiries: info@sirem.ca

SIREM would also like to thank Adnet, Inc. for being our ongoing website sponsor.

About SIREM

The Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining, doing business as SIREM, was incorporated under the Societies Act in 2017. The member funded society brings like-minded executives in mining together for social events, to share industry knowledge and discuss new and existing marketing events and offerings from industry suppliers.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
