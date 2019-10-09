SIREM Sings For Wishes Event Raises $130,000 for Make-A-Wish

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining (“SIREM”) is pleased to announce that the mining community truly “dug deep” and rallied behind the recent SIREM Sings for Wishes fundraising event in Denver, Colorado by raising CAD$130,000 for Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon and Make-A-Wish Colorado!



This fundraising initiative was an opportunity to raise money for Make-A-Wish, whose mission is to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, a cause close to the hearts of many of the members of SIREM. As a result, approximately 13 children will be granted wishes.

The results exceeded SIREM’s expectation and there are so many people to thank, including www.Kitco.com and Daniella Cambone, who reported live from the event, as well as Jessica Leventhal and the Precious Metals Summit for helping to promote the effort.

In addition to the funds raised for wishes, all costs associated with the event were paid for by our numerous and generous corporate sponsors. A huge thank you to our Gold Sponsors: PI Financial, Canaccord Genuity, Yukon Mining Alliance and Six; our Silver Sponsors: Western Copper & Gold, Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., 121 Conferences and the Metallic Group; and our Copper Sponsors: Midas Gold Corp., First Majestic, Orezone Gold Corporation and Mining Stock Daily.

A huge part of the fundraising success can be attributed to a fun, yet cringe-worthy recording of a promotional music video by a group of 25 mining professionals that prompted an initial donation of $10,000 by Bryan Slusarchuk and his subsequent matching donation of $10,000 to ensure we exceeded our goal. Other very generous sponsors included Marcel and Bernie De Groot and the Metals Investor Forum, who also stepped up and adopted a full $10,000 wish.

To see a list of all the generous people that donated to the cause or to make a donation yourself, please visit:

https://makeawishca.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=706

About SIREM

The Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining, doing business as SIREM, was incorporated under the Societies Act in 2017. The member funded society brings like-minded executives in mining together for social events, to share industry knowledge and discuss new and existing marketing events and offerings from industry suppliers.

Enquiries: info@sirem.ca

Information: www.sirem.ca

SIREM would also like to thank Adnet, Inc. for being our ongoing website sponsor.