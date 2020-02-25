SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas ....ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/ 2020

SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas announces Bidding of the following projects:

Project Title &Description Project No. T.D. Fees (Libyan Dinars) Last day for bid submission Before 12:00 PM 1 3D SEISMIC ACQUISITION PROGRAM AT SIRTE BASIN, CONCESSIONS 16 & 17: The objective of this project is to perform 3D Seismic Acquisition program at Sirte Basin, Concession 16 &17 for approximately 684.025 Km2as per program details mentioned in the scope of work (T.D.). N/A 5,000 L.D Sunday, 05/04/2020 2 INSTALLATION OF NEW ULTRASONIC FLOWMETERS AT NAPHTHA LOADING UNIT: The objective of this project is to carry out engineering, design, supply of all materials, equipment, construction, etc…related to this project as per details mentioned in the scope of work (T.D.). TP-212204-SH 5,000 L.D Sunday 19/04/2020 3 MAITENANCE OF CRUDE OIL STORAGE TANK NUMBER 5: - The objective of this project is to carry out all required repairs to the Tank and its associated equipment as per details mentioned in the scope of work (T.D.). TP-220303-T 3,000 L.D Sunday 05/04/2020 4 INTELLIGENT PIGGING OF 30 Inch GAS PIPELINE: The objective of this project is to carry out Intelligent Pigging of 30 Inch Gas Pipeline from ALSAHEL to Field 103, as per details mentioned in the scope of work (T.D.). TP-218302-SL 1,000 L.D Sunday 05/04/2020 5 INTELLIGENT PIGGING OF 16 Inch Condensate PIPELINE: The objective of this project is to carry out Intelligent Pigging of 16 Inch Condensate Pipeline from km 91.5 to Brega, as per details mentioned in the scope of work (T.D.). TP-216310-Z 1,000 L.D Sunday 05/04/2020 6 INTELLIGENT PIGGING OF 30 Inch & 12 Inch GAS PIPELINES: The objective of this project is to carry out Intelligent Pigging of 30 Inch & 12 Inch Gas Pipelines from ALESTIQLAL Field to km 91.5, as per details mentioned in the scope of work (T.D.). TP-213328-AT 1,000 L.D Sunday 05/04/2020

We urge specialized companies that consider themselves qualified to execute any of the above-mentioned project(s), and wish to participate, to contact Secretariat of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega to purchase tender document(s) at non-refundable indicated fee against the project, payment by Cash or certified cheque . The following documents are required:-

A copy of the Company's Commercial Register (Valid).

A copy of a valid License to Run Business.

A copy of a valid certificate proving payment of tax.

Financial position of the Company for the last three years.

A Copy of the Authorization given by the Ministry for Economy and Trade to carry out Business in Libya (for Foreign Companies Only).

A Prove of Ability & Experience to carry out the required work.

-Tender documents can be purchased weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) during working hours, (10:00 to 12:00 Libya Time) as from:

Sunday February 23rd , 2020 until Sunday March 08th , 2020 .

For any information or clarifications, please contact the following telephone numbers:

Direct phone & fax 00218- 064-7623113

Or through telephone exchange 00218 61 2230216 - 25 ext. 22053 & 22054. Mobile 0925763652/0918090714

You can also visit SOC website (www.sirteoil.com.ly) and National Oil Corporation site

Or Contact us on the following e-mail address ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).

.BID SUBMISSION RULES:

-Bids must be in full compliance with the tender specifications and conditions provided with it. Any bids not in compliance will be ignored.

-Bids must be submitted in two separate well-sealed envelopes and stamped by the Company's official stamp. The project title & project reference number must be written on both envelops.

The first envelop contains the Technical offer (1 Original + 3 Copies + One CD) and the Un-Priced Commercial Tender (1 Original)

The second envelope contains the Commercial offer (1 Original+ 1 copy).

Company legal documents should be submitted in a separate envelope

-A certified cheque (Bid Bond) issued by a known bank operating in Libya, worth (0.5%) of bid price must be also submitted in a separate sealed envelope . Bid offers not containing certified cheqes will be rejected. Cheques will be cancelled and returned to unsuccessful bidders, after award of the bid.

-Winner of the bid must submit a certified cheque worth 10% of contract price agreed to, as a final insurance, within 10 days of notification of contract award and will be returned to the contractor after one year of completing the project. The initial (0.5%) cheque will be cancelled and returned to bidder.

-Bids MUST be delivered to the office of the Secretary of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega.

-Companies interested in purchasing tender documents should present a letter authorizing their representative by name, to receive the document on behalf of the company, and copy of representative's passport including a copy of the entry stamp should be sent to SOC Main Tenders Committee 72hours before arrival to Brega, in order to issue necessary Oilfield passes.