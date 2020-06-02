Log in
SITO Mobile Sues Hulu and FloSports

06/02/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTC: SITO) announced today that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary, SITO Mobile R&D IP, LLP, have filed complaints against Hulu, LLC and FloSports, Inc. for the infringement of SITO's streaming media patents. The patents-in-suit relate to key features in wide use by many of today's media streaming services.

The complaints, filed in the Western District of Texas, request a jury trial to determine, among other items, the financial damages for the unauthorized use of SITO's patented technologies.  

SITO Interim CEO Scott Kauffman commented, "We have filed these complaints in order to enforce our patent rights and retrieve, for our shareholders, the rightful compensation for the use of our protected technologies."

About SITO Mobile, Ltd.
SITO Mobile is an insights-driven Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences company that creates customized, data-driven solutions for brands. SITO develops a deeper and more meaningful understanding of consumer interests, actions and experiences, providing increased clarity for clients to navigate business decisions and allocate marketing dollars. The company delivers real-time insights and executes successful media campaigns for demanding mobile marketing clients. SITO is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey and its common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Stock Market under the ticker symbol "SITO." For more information regarding SITO's science, technology and solutions, please visit www.sitomobile.com. 

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such  statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risk factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forwardlooking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sito-mobile-sues-hulu-and-flosports-301069702.html

SOURCE SITO Mobile, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
