SIX : Extraordinary indices adjustments

Changes to SMI® and SPI®20 index basket

Admissions to the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 9 April 2019

Exclusions from the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 10 April 2019

JULIUS BAER N CH0102484968

Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admissions to the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019

JULIUS BAER N CH0102484968

Exclusions from the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019

Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admissions to the SLI® as of 9 April 2019

Exclusions from the SLI® as of 10 April 2019

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Admission to the SPI®Large as of 9 April 2019

Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid as of 10 April 2019

Changes from SPI®Mid to SPI®Small as of 10 April 2019

MEYER BURGER N CH0108503795

Changes to SXI Life Sciences® index basket

Admissions to the SXI Life Sciences® as of 9 April 2019