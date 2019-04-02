Log in
SIX : Extraordinary indices adjustments

04/02/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Changes to SMI® and SPI®20 index basket

Admissions to the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 9 April 2019

Exclusions from the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 10 April 2019

JULIUS BAER N

CH0102484968

Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admissions to the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019

JULIUS BAER N

CH0102484968

Exclusions from the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019

Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admissions to the SLI® as of 9 April 2019

Exclusions from the SLI® as of 10 April 2019

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Admission to the SPI®Large as of 9 April 2019

Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid as of 10 April 2019

Changes from SPI®Mid to SPI®Small as of 10 April 2019

MEYER BURGER N

CH0108503795

Changes to SXI Life Sciences® index basket

Admissions to the SXI Life Sciences® as of 9 April 2019

Disclaimer

SIX Group AG published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:21:11 UTC
