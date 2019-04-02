SIX : Extraordinary indices adjustments

Changes to SMI® and SPI®20 index basket
Admissions to the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 9 April 2019
Exclusions from the SMI® and SPI®20 as of 10 April 2019
|
JULIUS BAER N
|
CH0102484968
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admissions to the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019
|
JULIUS BAER N
|
CH0102484968
Exclusions from the SMIM® as of 10 April 2019
Changes to the SLI® index basket
Admissions to the SLI® as of 9 April 2019
Exclusions from the SLI® as of 10 April 2019
Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets
Admission to the SPI®Large as of 9 April 2019
Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid as of 10 April 2019
Changes from SPI®Mid to SPI®Small as of 10 April 2019
|
MEYER BURGER N
|
CH0108503795
Changes to SXI Life Sciences® index basket
Admissions to the SXI Life Sciences® as of 9 April 2019
Disclaimer
