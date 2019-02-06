Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SJW : Announces 2019 Dividend and Sets Date for 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:40pm EST

SJW GROUP ANNOUNCES 2019 DIVIDEND INCREASE AND SETS DATE FOR

2018 FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

SAN JOSE, Calif., January 30, 2019 - SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that the

Board of Directors approved an increase in the 2019 annual dividend over total dividends paid in 2018 of 7.1% or $0.08 per share to $1.20 per share. A quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share is payable on March 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2019.

"We are pleased that our commitment to delivering exceptional quality water and service to customers and communities has again allowed us to provide a fair return to our shareholders. Investing in sustainable infrastructure also protects and enhances drinking water service and the environment," said Eric W. Thornburg, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board.

Dividends have been paid on SJW Group's and its predecessor's common stock for 301 consecutive quarters and the annual dividend amount has increased in each of the last 51 years.

SJW Group will release its 2018 full-year and fourth quarter financial results after the close of the market on February 20, 2019. Mr. Thornburg and James P. Lynch, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will review the results in a webcast presentation at 10:00 A.M. (PT) on February 21, 2019.

Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation materials at the web site www.sjwgroup.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until April 22, 2019.

SJW Group is a publicly traded holding company, headquartered in San Jose, California. SJW Group is the parent company of San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc., and SJW Land Company. Together, San Jose Water Company and SJWTX, Inc., operating as Canyon Lake Water Service Company in Texas, provide service to more than one million people in San Jose and its surrounding communities in California and Canyon Lake and Deer Creek Ranch and their surrounding communities in Texas. SJW Land Company owns and operates commercial real estate investments.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements relating to SJW Group's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full-year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SJW Group

Suzy Papazian, 408-279-7961

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

SJW Group published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 18:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : launches technology platform aimed at SMEs
AQ
02:25pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SportsNet LA and KTLA 5 to Simulcast Ten Los Angeles Dodgers Games During the 2019 Season
PU
02:25pMICROSOFT : joins the OpenChain community to help drive open source compliance
PU
02:25pBANCO SANTANDER : S.A. informs that has carried out a placement of preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of the Bank
PU
02:25pVOYAGEUR MINERALS : IIROC Trading Halt - VM
AQ
02:25pApple Rush Company, Inc. appoints former NFL great Leonard Marshall to advisory board and brand ambassador
GL
02:23pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Host Webinar on How to Accelerate RPA Programs
PR
02:23pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR TS, TDOC, GSM AND SVXY : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:22pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Uzbekistan to be renamed, to increase exports
AQ
02:22pFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : launches technology platform aimed at SMEs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
4NASDAQ : Tech Rally Puts Nasdaq on Cusp of Exiting Bear Market
5CYBG : CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.