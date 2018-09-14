SK Broadband Partners with ContentWise to Boost Its Multimedia Entertainment Services, Increasing B tv’s Movie Viewing Sessions by 24%

SK Broadband, the leading broadband and multimedia entertainment
provider in Korea selected ContentWise, the TV UX automation,
personalization, analytics and metadata experts, to provide the
personalization and UX automation software for its newly re-architected
multimedia entertainment services.
SK Broadband recently-announced revamping of its multimedia service
starts with the customer at the center and stretches traditional
approaches to packaging and delivering of content to meet the individual
preferences of each customer.
For the first time in IPTV, SK Broadband has made it possible for
customers to choose their favorite viewing style. As a result, when
customers turn on B tv, they will engage in a completely different
experience based on the fact that they have selected a household
profile, a VOD live profile or a Kids profile. After the initial setup,
all user experience, including menu configuration, recommended content
and events are customized according to the customer's viewing history
and behavior.
As Chang Wan You, VP of Head of Media Business HQ at SK Broadband said: “We
now need to provide services and content tailored to our customers by
analyzing consumption trend data for each customer. SK Broadband
ultimately wants to deliver 4.6 million different home pages to each of
our 4.6 million customers of B tv.”
Such high levels of personalization, content organization and user
experience orchestration are made possible by the data that SK Broadband
has accumulated about its subscribers viewing habits and by AI-powered
personalization technology built by ContentWise. The software powers
personalized recommendations, intelligent search and content selections
based on a viewer’s profile and preferences. In addition, thanks to its
testing and analysis capabilities, ContentWise helps SK Broadband’s
editorial staff manage and validate complex editorial strategies at
scale. With these tools, the service evolves continuously to improve the
user experience and the performance of content personalization.
SK Broadband shared that 43% of B tv’s total number of views are being
generated through personalized recommendations. In particular, for their
monthly movie premier service, 58% of viewing events are generated
through ContentWise and the number of B tv’s movie viewing events per
subs has increased by 24% after implementing ContentWise-powered
recommendations.
“SK Broadband is an exceptional customer.” said Paolo Bozzola,
CEO of ContentWise. “They have reframed their entire entertainment
services strategy around the viewer, which is 100% in line with our
vision and mission as a technology vendor. We are very excited to help
SK Broadband achieve that goal.”
Mr Chang Wan You commented: “ContentWise is essential to the success
of our ‘Customer Value Innovation’ strategic initiative. We can now
deliver truly unique experiences to our B tv subscribers.”
About ContentWise
ContentWise is the leading UX automation solution for pay TV, broadcast,
OTT and streaming operators. ContentWise helps its customers’ marketing,
editorial and content acquisition teams predict user intent, personalize
the watching experience, optimize content performance and automate
programming. The ContentWise software suite combines self-tuning UI
personalization, editorial management tools and predictive analytics,
testing and targeting capabilities. ContentWise customers are leading
operators worldwide, including Cablevisión Argentina, maxdome, Mediaset,
SK Broadband, Sky, Telefonica and TrueVisions.
About SK Broadband
Since its foundation in 1997 as Korea's second inbound telephone service
provider, SK Broadband has been taking a leading role in the ICT
industry in Korea. Launching the world's first ADSL service and Korea's
first TV portal service focusing on VOD, SK Broadband offers a range of
services including giga Internet, telephone, IPTV (B tv), mobile video
service (Oksusu), and other services for enterprise solutions and
infrastructure. SK Broadband ensures differentiated customer value in
the areas of IoT, cloud, and AI based on its bold digital transformation
while pursuing to become Korea's best wired and wireless media platform
and securing a competitive edge in fundamental network infrastructure.
