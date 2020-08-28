SK Capital to Acquire Huntsman's Remaining Interest in Venator Materials PLC

Funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”), a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) to purchase approximately 42.5 million of its shares in Venator Materials PLC for a cash purchase price of approximately $100 million, including a 30-month option for the purchase of the remaining approximately 9.5 million shares at a strike price of $2.15 per share. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close near year-end.

Barry Siadat, Co-Founder of SK Capital Partners commented, “We have had a long-term focus on the pigments industry and are delighted to have reached an agreement to purchase Huntsman’s remaining interest in Venator. We are also pleased to continue strengthening the relationship we’ve developed with Huntsman Corporation and its President, Chairman and CEO, Peter Huntsman. Huntsman is a clear leader in the global chemical industry, and we feel privileged to acquire their ownership position in Venator, which we view as a world class functional and specialty pigments business with a leadership position in titanium dioxide. We look forward to working with Simon Turner, CEO and President of Venator, and its board to support its growth and improvement."

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firm seeks to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK Capital utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio of businesses generates revenues in excess of $9.0 billion annually, employs more than 10,000 people globally and operates 86 plants in 24 countries. The firm currently has approximately $4.8 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

