SKSI Plans and Permits :, Nation's First Chain in Architectural Design and Building Permit Category, Just Launched

SKSI Plans & Permits Innovative Retail Concept To Open 9 New Stores in Prominent Fashion Mall Locations in 2019, Saving Time and Money for Professionals and Homeowners

SKSI Plans and Permits (SKSI), the first national brand offering construction plans, engineering and building permit expediting services, has announced the opening of nine new stores inside leading fashion malls across the Southwest region of the US. The announcement was made by Aryeh Rifkin, founder of SKSI.

According Rifkin, SKSI will replicate their Glendale Galleria location which is known for delivering a “wow” experience at the mall’s main entrance. “SKSI aspires to be for Building Departments what AAA was to the Department of Motor Vehicles by eliminating the need for owners and contractors to deal with the City until construction begins,” said Rifkin.

SKSI’s store openings for 2019 will include the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista, The Shoppes at Carlsbad in Carlsbad and the Galleria at Tyler in Riverside in October, the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield and Visalia Mall in Visalia in November, and the Southland Mall in Hayward, Stonestown Mall in San Francisco, Northridge Mall in Northridge and Meadows Mall in Las Vegas in December.

As the first of its kind, SKSI stores are extraordinarily accessible to owners, contractors, Realtors, investors, leasing companies, property managers, businesses, retail store owners, commercial landlords, and homeowners. SKSI is open 8:00 am – 9:00 pm 7 days a week and during mall hours. Clients can walk in without an appointment, share their ideas with professional engineers and architects, and leave with plans in process towards receiving a building permit. “It’s never been easier,” said Rifkin.

According to Rifkin, the unique SKSI business model keeps prices low and quality high while attracting and employing top drafters. SKSI also offers the industry a huge leap forward with its proprietary software and methodology. Each store features a welcoming, open floor plan that embodies SKSI’s commitment to saving clients’ time and money, and providing expert resources for construction plans and permits.

SKSI’s Founder, Aryeh Rifkin leads SKSI with a whisper after surviving stage 4 cancer of the larynx in 2011, which left him verbally handicapped. “Achievement requires clarity, not volume. The path of the future is paved with innovation of the mind, not words. SKSI’s proprietary methodology streamlines the ways of the past. My stores inspire a sense of wonder and make dreams a reality for customers and employees,” said Rifkin. “Our top priority as a company is being consistent and dependable.”

“SKSI provides commercial plan and tenant improvement drafting and engineering services to the malls and tenants, which they find really convenient to have on site. Residential customers can stop by to get full plans for additions, remodels, new custom construction and accessory dwelling units,” said Rifkin.

About SKSI Plans and Permits

Founded in 1990, and headquartered in Glendale, CA, SKSI Plans & Permits provides expert, fast, affordable and extremely accessible construction plans, engineering, Title 24 and permit expediting services for residential & commercial projects. SKSI helps builders, contractors, developers and property owners and managers save money and time without sacrificing quality by expediting planning and permitting for construction and property development. SKSI’s proprietary processes include the use of custom-developed software to streamline the design and permit processes. For more information, visit www.sksi.com.

