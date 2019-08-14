Log in
SKY Light : ANNOUNCEMENT - INSIDE INFORMATION

08/14/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SKY LIGHT HOLDINGS LIMITED

天彩控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3882)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Sky Light Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Unaudited Management Accounts") currently available to the Board, the Group expects to record a decrease in revenue but a decrease in net loss as compared to the financial results of the same period of last year.

The Group's revenue is expected to decrease by approximately 52% from HK$559 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to HK$266 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, mainly due to the significant decrease of number of orders received by the Group from its customers in the United States of America (the "U.S.") as compared with the same period of last year caused by the trade war between the U.S. and the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), with the U.S. imposing tariff on goods originating from PRC including most of the Group's export to the U.S.

Nevertheless, the Group expects to record a decrease in net loss by approximately 84% from HK$238 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to HK$38 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which was primarily due to:

  1. the significant decrease in impairment loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2018, during which an impairment loss of HK$136 million arose from the disposal of the ION360 business (including impairment losses for inventories and accounts receivable); and
  2. the significant decrease in operating loss as a result of the Group's stringent cost control during the six months ended 30 June 2019.

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is still in the process of preparing the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and is not able at this time disclose any further details on the above factors and their impact on the Group's loss attributable to Shareholders. The information set out above is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available to it, including the Unaudited Management Accounts, which have not been finalized and have not been independently reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit committee. Shareholders and potential investors should refer to and review the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which are expected to be published by the end of August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sky Light Holdings Limited

Tang Wing Fong Terry

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tang Wing Fong Terry and Mr. Lu Yongbin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Yongmou and Ms. Tang Kam Sau; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Tsu Ming Louis, Dr. Cheung Wah Keung and Mr. Tse Yat Hong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

SKY Light Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 11:36:09 UTC
