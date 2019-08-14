SKY Light : ANNOUNCEMENT - INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SKY LIGHT HOLDINGS LIMITED

天彩控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3882)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Sky Light Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Unaudited Management Accounts") currently available to the Board, the Group expects to record a decrease in revenue but a decrease in net loss as compared to the financial results of the same period of last year.

The Group's revenue is expected to decrease by approximately 52% from HK$559 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to HK$266 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, mainly due to the significant decrease of number of orders received by the Group from its customers in the United States of America (the "U.S.") as compared with the same period of last year caused by the trade war between the U.S. and the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), with the U.S. imposing tariff on goods originating from PRC including most of the Group's export to the U.S.

Nevertheless, the Group expects to record a decrease in net loss by approximately 84% from HK$238 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to HK$38 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which was primarily due to: