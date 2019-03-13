Log in
SKY Light : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/13/2019 | 12:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SKY LIGHT HOLDINGS LIMITED 天彩控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3882)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sky Light Holdings Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board Sky Light Holdings Limited

Tang Wing Fong Terry

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tang Wing Fong Terry and Mr. Lu Yongbin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Yongmou, Mr. Huang Erwin Steve and Ms. Tang Kam Sau; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Tsu Ming Louis, Dr. Cheung Wah Keung and Mr. Tse Yat Hong.

Disclaimer

SKY Light Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 04:42:02 UTC
