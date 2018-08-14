SKY Light : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SKY LIGHT HOLDINGS LIMITED 天彩控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3882)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Sky Light Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside

Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Unaudited Management Accounts") currently available to the Board, the Group expects, despite the revenue of the Group is expected to have increased for 82% from HK$306 million for the six months ended 30 June 2017 to HK$558 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018, to record a loss of over HK$237 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 as compared to a loss of HK$166 million for the six months ended 30 June 2017, which was primarily due to:

(1) a loss of approximately HK$186 million incurred for the business of iON Worldwide INC. together with its subsidiaries; and

(2) an increase of over HK$50 million in provision for impairment of certain assets of the Group.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is still in the process of preparing the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and is not able at this time disclose any further details on the above factors and their impact on the Group's loss attributable to Shareholders. The information set out above is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available to it, including the Unaudited Management Accounts, which have not been finalized and have not been independently reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit committee. Shareholders and potential investors should refer to and review the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018, which are expected to be published by the end of August 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board Sky Light Holdings Limited

Tang Wing Fong Terry

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tang Wing Fong Terry and Mr. Lu Yongbin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Yongmou, Mr. Huang Erwin Steve and Ms. Tang Kam Sau; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Tsu Ming Louis, Dr. Cheung Wah Keung and Mr. Tse Yat Hong.