SKYCITY Entertainment : Velázquez on National Grid Gas Restoration

Washington, DC -Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY) commented today on news that National Grid will immediately resume connecting natural gas service to customers in Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. In September, Velázquez led six of her New York City Congressional colleagues in writing to the company and calling for resumption of service.

'This is tremendous, albeit long overdue, news for consumers in Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. I've heard from many local businesses that were suffering immensely from this natural gas disruption. The fact is, New Yorkers should not have ever been held hostage for National Grid's environmentally unsound pipeline project. I'm pleased to have worked with my Congressional colleagues and Governor Cuomo in achieving this outcome and look forward to seeing the immediate resumption of service.'

###