Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SKYE Life Ventures Ltd. Announces Resignation of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) - Skye Life Ventures Ltd. (OTCQB: SKLV) ("SKYE" or the "Company"), announces the resignation of John Bentivoglio as a director of the Company.

About Skye Life Ventures Ltd.

Skye Life Ventures is a licensed commercial cannabis cultivator engaging in the cultivation, possession, research, processing, sales and distribution of medicinal and recreational cannabis under the laws of the Health Canada Licensed Producer.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" that can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," or "anticipates," or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable words, or by discussions of plans or strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. Management wishes to caution the reader that these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's marketing plans, goals, competitive conditions, regulations that affect public companies that have no existing business and other matters that are not historical facts are only predictions. No assurances can be given that such predictions will prove correct or that the anticipated future results will be achieved. Actual events or results may differ materially either because one or more predictions prove to be erroneous or as a result of other risks facing the company. Forward-looking statements should be read in light of the cautionary statements and important factors described in this document for Skye Life Ventures Ltd., including, but not limited to the matters set forth in management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations filed in its latest 10-Q on with the securities and exchange commission. The risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and uncertainties set forth in item 1A, "risk factors" of the company's registration statement on form 10, as amended, filed with the securities and exchange commission. The risks associated with a smaller reporting company that has only a limited history of operations, the comparatively limited financial resources of the company, the intense competition the company faces from other established competitors, any one or more of these or other risks could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results indicated, expressed, or implied in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this form 10-Q or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated or other subsequent events, except as required by law.

As used herein, the term "the Company," "we," "us," "and" "our" refer to Skye Life Ventures Ltd., a British Columbia Canada corporation, unless otherwise noted.

If you would like more information about this topic, please see below.

Contact
kyle.mcdiarmid@skyelife.ca
1-778-385-4945

About Skye Life Ventures Ltd.
www.skyelife.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53341


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:25pVIR BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
08:22pGREENBROOK TMS : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results
BU
08:20pJY GRANDMARK : Issuance of us$150 million 7.5% senior notes due 2021
PU
08:20pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : WAL Investor Update - March 2020
PU
08:15pHEALTH CATALYST : HealthTrust Innovation Summit 2020
PU
08:10pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the Market - News released in the media
PU
08:10pOIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y - CHange of Director's Interest Notice - Dr Agu Kantsler
PU
08:09pHIGD INCO : Highland Income Fund Declares Initial Dividend for its 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
PR
08:06pCONSTRUCTING THE FUTURE : Moovila Partners with Komatsu
GL
08:05pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Start Of Day Message - Good Morning
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAREX RESOURCES INC. : PAREX RESOURCES : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Provides Price Sensitivity to 20..
2INSIDEPACKET : extends SONiC use cases, enabling new edge-cloud network services
3Mobile Apps Market | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of Remuneration C..
5TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION : TURTLE BEACH : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group