Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SMACNA Applauds U.S. Department of Labor for Excluding Construction in the Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program Final Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA), the leader in promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry, today announced its support of the final rule by the U.S. Department of Labor regarding Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs). The new rule establishes a process for third-party entities in a wide variety of industries to create apprenticeship programs, but appropriately exempts construction. This DOL action preserves the long-standing, well-established and highly successful registered apprenticeship program model used in the construction industry for more than 80 years.

SMACNA and its allies in the skilled specialty contractor sector of the construction industry have been vocal supporters of exempting the construction industry from IRAPs. “We applaud the current Administration for following the advice of leading management and labor organizations in making their decision to reaffirm the efficacy of registered apprenticeship programs in the construction industry,” said Vince Sandusky, SMACNA’s Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about SMACNA’s government affairs efforts and workforce initiatives, please visit www.SMACNA.org.

ABOUT SMACNA:

SMACNA is an international trade association representing 3,500 contributing contractor firms and is a leader in promoting quality and excellence in the sheet metal and air conditioning industry. SMACNA members are responsible for effectively delivering the clean air Americans breathe in offices, homes, and hospitals; for many of the attractive facades you see on today’s stadiums and office buildings; and for the comfortable, healthy, and safe living environments in which our citizens live out their daily lives. SMACNA has national offices in Chantilly, Va., outside of Washington, D.C., and on Capitol Hill. For more information, visit www.smacna.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:06pAccessing Healthcare Services for Routine Illnesses in the Era of COVID-19
BU
06:05pWIRECARD AG : KPMG's special audit
EQ
06:05pSUNDIAL GROWERS : to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2019 Financial Results to March 27, 2020
PR
06:05pWIRECARD : KPMG's special audit has no impact on the annual financial statements of the period under review in the areas of investigation India, Singapore and Merchant Cash Advance. The investigation of third-party partner business is still ongoing.
EQ
06:04pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Comments on current market conditions
GL
06:03pFrance to allow some Huawei gear in its 5G network - sources
RE
06:03pSTARTEK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01pCYMBRIA : investment in EdgePoint
AQ
06:01pERO COPPER : reports record revenue, cash flow from operations and net income resulting in record earnings per share of $1.01 in 2019
AQ
06:01pBALLARD POWER : Announces Order from Solaris for 25 Fuel Cell Modules to Power Buses in Germany
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Update on the coronavirus situation – message from Christian Sewing t..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group