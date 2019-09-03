Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SMALL BUSINESS: BIG VISION LANDMARK CONFERENCE KICKS OFF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

4 September 2019

A landmark international conference being conducted by the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) in conjunction with the IPA Deakin SME Research Centre, will focus on the productivity crisis facing the Australian economy.

'In forming the Australian Small Business White Paper, we asked small businesses across Australia what was keeping those businesses awake at night,' said IPA chief executive officer, Andrew Conway.

'The productivity growth rate in Australia has declined dramatically over the past 20 years, so we need to fix this if we are to protect Australia's standard of living.

'If we don't arrest the decline in productivity growth there will be a worsening of quality of life for our future generations. We need to take some of the burden away; to support small business to achieve the best that they can.

'In short we need to make Australia the best country in the world to start and operate a small business.

'We have had some successes along the way including establishing the SME Research Centre, purely focused on better policy outcomes to drive small business productivity; the first of its kind in the world.

'Our Small Business White Paper also gained support for a number of our recommendations including loan guarantee schemes and the establishment of the securitisation fund.

'But we still have much work to do to address Australia's productivity crisis; we need government, regulators and policy setters to think 'small' first when it comes to forming policy.

'Small businesses are doing it tough; they are staying awake at night as they often put their house, family and well-being on the line as they strive to survive. As such, the IPA is seeking to build the evidence around mental health in small business continue to deliver practical training and support to boost the quality of life of small businesses,' said Prof Conway.

Disclaimer

IPA - Institute of Public Accountants published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 02:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:01pIndonesia central bank deputy governor commits to keeping policy accommodative
RE
10:58pAsia stocks bounce on firmer Chinese lead, pound steadies
RE
10:52pPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : 2019 Financial Literacy Month Kicks Off
PU
10:49pAsia stocks bounce on firmer Chinese lead, pound steadies
RE
10:42pDissenting voice on BOJ board calls for pre-emptive monetary easing
RE
10:42pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Commercially Oriented State-Owned Banks Can Help Fill Pacific Business Financing Gap — ADB
PU
10:42pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Launches New Partnerships to Support Innovative Solutions
PU
10:22pChina Aug Caixin Services PMI Rose to 52.1 vs. 51.6 in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Australian GDP Growth Slowest Since Financial Crisis
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : investors file resolution to cut funding for Australian coal lobby groups
3MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
4CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Wireline Results Support Flow Testing
5PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP : PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. : Issues Long Term Incentive Awards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group