SMART Carpet and Flooring Reminds Parents and Homeowners: "Back-to-School Time Is the Perfect Reason to Upgrade Flooring for Your Kids' Rooms"

MANASQUAN, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/) recently stressed that back-to-school time was an excellent opportunity for homeowners to begin those much-needed flooring renovations for kids' bedrooms and playrooms. Since children are away for a large portion of the day, it presents a unique chance to replace old flooring with brand new spill-resistant and kid-friendly options. SMART Carpet and Flooring features an array of state-of-the-art flooring choices best suited for high traffic areas.

Quick Step Flooring: NatureTEK Select Plus™

For those high-traffic, high-spill zones like kids' bedrooms, playrooms and living areas, SMART Carpet and Flooring features NatureTEK Select Plus™ flooring by Quick Step. This waterproof system is part of a new innovation in flooring involving laminate wood construction. It boasts the beauty of hardwood with the durability and weather/waterproofing properties of vinyl or tile. Created for everyday use, NatureTEK Select Plus™ was created to handle accidents, spills and wet mopping. And each plank has four layers:

A wear-resistant film overlay. A design layer with the latest in realistic designs and textures. A water-resistant HDF (high density fiber) core board. And a balancing layer that is also moisture resistant, to help protect against bowing and collapsing.

In addition, NatureTEK comes with a wear-layer overlay that resists wear, scratches, stains, household chemicals and even burns. The protective finish even guards against micro-scratches; those near-invisible scratches that dull a floor's luster and beauty over time. And NatureTEK offers some of the longest and widest plank sizes in the industry (up to 80-inch lengths and 9-inch widths), which create more authentic and impressive hardwood looks.

Other specific features included with NatureTEK Select Plus™ flooring include:

Uniclic® : A patented locking system, Uniclic has revolutionized the flooring industry. With tight-locking joints for each flooring plank, Quick Step has eliminated the need for glues and other harsh chemicals that reduce air quality. Uniclic also helps prevent water damage, warping, gapping and other issues associated with height differences between planks.

: A patented locking system, Uniclic has revolutionized the flooring industry. With tight-locking joints for each flooring plank, Quick Step has eliminated the need for glues and other harsh chemicals that reduce air quality. Uniclic also helps prevent water damage, warping, gapping and other issues associated with height differences between planks. GenuEdge™ : GenuEdge technology enables the surface design and color of each plank to roll over the edges, providing a much deeper and more realistic look to the flooring.

: GenuEdge technology enables the surface design and color of each plank to roll over the edges, providing a much deeper and more realistic look to the flooring. Hydro Seal: A waterproof locking system and surface coating that provides protection from food and beverage spills, heavy wet mops and pet accidents.

All Quick Step products have been tested by independent laboratories and come with FloorScore® certification, in addition to multiple limited warranties.

Labor Day Sale at SMART Carpet and Flooring

The carpet experts at SMART Carpet have extended their Labor Day Sale for a limited-time only. Go online to learn more about the sale HERE.

SMART Carpet and Flooring always keeps a wide variety of flooring options suitable for any décor or renovation job. With hundreds of carpet, wood, vinyl and tiles available for view in a mobile showroom, SMART Carpet representatives are ready and eager to appear at a customer's convenience.

About SMART Carpeting and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

Contact:

Danielle D'Angelo-Boos

SMART Carpet and Flooring

732-292-6100

221190@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-carpet-and-flooring-reminds-parents-and-homeowners-back-to-school-time-is-the-perfect-reason-to-upgrade-flooring-for-your-kids-rooms-300912281.html

SOURCE SMART Carpet and Flooring