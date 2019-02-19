SMART Global : Modular Announces Long-Term Support for DDR3 Legacy Memory

Original Equipment Manufacturers and end-customers to benefit from reduced system reengineering, supply chain continuity and abridged memory qualification costs as a result of SMART's long-term support for DDR3 legacy memory modules.

NEWARK, CA, February 20, 2019 - SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions, including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products, today announced plans to offer long-term support for a wide variety of its DDR3 legacy modules. SMART's legacy DDR3 memory product line includes SO-DIMMs up to 16GB, UDIMMs up to 16GB, VLP UDIMMs up to 16GB, Mini-DIMMs up to 8GB and RDIMMs/LRDIMM up to 32GB.

Industries which typically have long product life cycles, such as industrial computing, defense, telecommunications and gaming, require long-term support from their memory suppliers as these applications can utilize DDR3 legacy memory for 10-15 years, and in some cases, up to two decades. As many DRAM suppliers tend to leave the legacy market, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are forced to find and qualify suppliers in order to replace memory parts in their equipment. It can be cost prohibitive, however, to incorporate new memory technology in equipment which utilizes DDR3 memory. This is largely due to the rigorous and time-consuming certification process required to move from one memory technology to another. Through the provision of long-term support for its DDR3 legacy modules, SMART can reduce the need to reengineer systems and minimize interruptions in the legacy memory supply chain.

In addition, SMART's technical and customer support teams have the experience to enable them to anticipate product life cycle changes to service OEMs more efficiently. Specialty services aligned with SMART's long-term DDR3 legacy memory support include early Product Change Notifications (PCNs) with multi-sourced replacement options, locked Bill of Materials (BOM) Part Numbers, supply chain visibility and operational control, inventory positioning and flexibility, on-hand inventory, short lead times, lower excess material cost and risk, as well as traceable labeling.

Furthermore to SMART's long-term support, the SMART Memory Test Lab (SMTL) can help OEMs reduce DDR3 re-qualification costs and the need for resources by completing the required qualification tests for its customers. SMTL can replicate any variety of an OEM's testing procedures and in many cases enhance those procedures.

SMART's legacy DDR3 memory product line also supports value-added options such as industrial grade, conformal coating, under fill, heat spreaders, anti-sulfur resistors and enterprise-grade testing. A detailed list with additional specifications can be found on SMART's website.

A short video on SMART's DDR3 long-term legacy memory support can be viewed on SMART's YouTube™ channel.

About SMART Modular Technologies

SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry for over 25 years. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout their design process and across multiple projects to create memory, storage and hybrid solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

