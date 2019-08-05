SMART Global : Modular to Showcase its DDR4 Differential DIMM at the Flash Memory Summit

SMART's development and production of the DDR4 DDIMM further advances the differentiation and growth of the OpenCAPI ecosystem.

NEWARK, CA, August 5, 2019 - SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products, today announced that it will be showcasing its Open Memory Interface (OMI) DDR4 Differential DIMM (DDIMM) at this week's 2019 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA.

SMART Modular joined a growing roster of technology organizations in August of 2018 that are contributing to the OpenCAPI™ Consortium, working collaboratively to drive data center server innovation. Through the Consortium, members are working to innovate on top of OpenCAPI, a high performance coherent bus standard designed to help the technology industry better meet the growing demands for more advanced memory, accelerators, networking and storage technology. Using the OMI specification, developers can enable high performance accelerators like FPGAs, GPUs, and network and storage accelerators to perform functions that a server's general purpose CPU is not optimized to execute.

SMART's OMI DDR4 DDIMM is a leading-edge, transformative memory module that enables a data throughput rate of 25.6GB/s with a latency of 40ns and densities up to 256GB. The new 84-pin DDR4 DDIMM is intended for use in standard server environments, utilizing a serial interface and a differential Data Buffer (dDB) from Microchip®. The DDIMM supports IBM's P9 AIO and P10 processors' memory attached architecture. The P9 AIO and P10 memory bus is defined with one read port and one write port per channel, each having eight unidirectional differential lanes supporting 25.6 Gbps data rate over the OMI direct attached to the DDIMM.

'Microchip's SMC 1000 8x25G is the industry's first Open Memory Interface (OMI)-to-DDR4 DRAM serial memory controller and a key building block for the SMART Modular OMI DDIMM,' said Andrew Dieckmann, vice president of marketing and applications of the Data Center Solutions business unit at Microchip's Microsemi subsidiary. 'CPU- and compute-centric SoC devices can achieve four times the memory bandwidth per pin, memory media type independence, and lower system memory costs by adopting technologies such as OMI-based DDIMMs over traditional parallel DDR DIMMs.'

The development model of the OpenCAPI Consortium is one that elicits collaboration and represents a new way in exploiting and innovating around coherent accelerator processor technology. SMART has made significant contributions to the development and production of the DDR4 DDIMM to further advance differentiation and growth of the OpenCAPI ecosystem.

The 2019 Flash Memory Summit will be held August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center and expects to draw more than 6,500 attendees and 120 exhibitors.

To learn more about SMART's OMI DDR4 DDIMM, visit SMART at booth #627 at the Flash Memory Summit or visit www.smartm.com/DDIMM.

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving industry for over 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty products including memory modules, solid state storage products and hybrid solutions which are critical to electronic devices and are available in standard, custom and ruggedized, high performance, high capacity applications. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout the design process and across multiple projects to create solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. SMART is a pioneer of secure, ruggedized solid state drives (SSDs) incorporating additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features required in the high-performance military, aerospace and industrial markets. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory and storage technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

See www.smartm.com for more information.

Connect with SMART on LinkedIn at LinkedIn.

