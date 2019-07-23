SMART Modular Announces Rugged S5E SLC NAND-Based Solid State Drive

Designed for defense and aerospace applications, SMART’s S5E SSD provides high-endurance with a comprehensive set of security and encryption features.

NEWARK, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products, today announced a new addition to its SMART RUGGED™ product offering, the S5E 2.5" SATA SSD.

The S5E SSD provides comprehensive encryption and security features such as quick erase, SMART’s Security Data Elimination Technology (SDET) which meets current declassification standards, and erase triggers, making it an ideal data recording and storage tool for surveillance, defense and telemetry applications where data must remain secure or erased in mission-critical scenarios.

With two external triggers, the S5E is equipped with AES-XTS-256-bit encryption, which automatically protects all data written to the drive. Additional data elimination features built into the S5E are designed to meet or exceed all regulations for current military data erasure standards.

In addition to its encryption and erase features, the S5E offers up to 480GB of storage using single-level cell (SLC) NAND flash. The S5E SLC SSD is designed for both endurance (capable of capturing up to 40,000 total drive writes) and environmental stress protection (temperature and humidity, altitude performance, and shock and vibration protection), offering users a level of protection custom suited for integration into high stress or rugged-use applications.

"With the S5E, SMART has designed an SLC-based SSD that can be easily installed in a wide variety of applications," stated Mike Guzzo, of SMART Modular Technologies, "The new S5E is tough enough for industrial or military applications and other rugged uses straight out of the box, and when implemented with protected data features, it provides the security protection and quick erasure necessary for our most demanding customers and their applications."

Review and compare the S5E product specifications, feature sets, capabilities and more vs SMART entire ruggedized 2.5” SSD product line by viewing the Product Comparison Chart which lists all product specifications and attributes.

SMART Modular Technologies will be showcasing its full line of SMART RUGGED products in their booth, #627, at the 2019 Flash Memory Summit , Aug 6–9 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving industry for over 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty products including memory modules, solid state storage products and hybrid solutions which are critical to electronic devices and are available in standard, custom and ruggedized, high performance, high capacity applications. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout the design process and across multiple projects to create solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. SMART is a pioneer of secure, ruggedized solid state drives (SSDs) incorporating additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features required in the high-performance military, aerospace and industrial markets. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory and storage technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

See www.smartrugged.com for more information.

Connect with SMART on LinkedIn .

Find SMART on Twitter under the handle @milssd

SMART Media Contacts:

United States

Michael Guzzo

+1 (510) 624-5367

michael.guzzo@smartm.com

EMEA

Rhianna Bull, Account Manager

Napier Partnership Limited

+44 (0) 1243 531123

rhianna@napierb2b.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cb88f5b-ffb3-4922-85cf-f44af3789748