SMART Modular to Showcase its NVDIMM Technology Solution Advantages at the 2019 Persistent Memory Summit

01/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:     
SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products.

What:  
SMART, along with the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) NVDIMM Special Interest Group (SIG), is participating in the 2019 Persistent Memory Summit to showcase persistent memory solutions which will include a live NVDIMM demonstration. The demonstration will focus on the NVDIMM’s performance advantage with less than one microsecond of latency which is ideal for database like workloads.

Utilizing the FIO-Visualizer benchmarking tool, SMART will showcase its JEDEC-standard DDR4-2666 16GB NVDIMMs running on a Supermicro X11 Skylake system loaded with the CentOS 7.5 operating system. CentOS 7.5, with 4.x Kernel, has native support for NVDIMMs eliminating the need for vendor-specific drivers. SMART offers a full lineup of NVDIMM-N's in 16GB and 32GB capacities with speeds up to DDR4-2933. NVDIMMs are supported by a wide range of server and storage platforms from Intel®, Supermicro®, HPE, Dell, Tyan®, AIC, and many others.

When:                 
Thursday, January 24, 2019

Where:               
2019 Persistent Memory Summit, Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more about SMART's NVDIMMs please visit www.smartm.com/nvdimm.

Stay connect with SMART on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/smart-modular-technologies

About SMART Modular Technologies
SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry for over 25 years. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with its global OEM customers throughout their design process and across multiple projects to create memory, storage and hybrid solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. See www.smartm.com for more information.


Contact:
Arthur Sainio
SMART Modular Technologies
(510) 624-8126
arthur.sainio@smartm.com  

SMTLogo_PMS.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
