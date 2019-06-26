SME Education Foundation : Honors 222 Manufacturing and Engineering Students with Scholarships

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SME Education Foundation recently awarded 222 scholarships to young men and women pursuing a post-secondary education in manufacturing engineering or related technologies. Nearly $550,000 was granted to graduating high school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students as part of the Foundation's mission to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing engineers and technologists.

"Scholarships are at the core of our philanthropic mission," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "The financial support we provide can make a life-changing impact by helping students complete their higher-education journey."

Three students have been recognized with the 2019 Directors Scholarship, which honors Douglas E. Booth, FSME, CMfgE, PE, for his contributions to SME and the SME Education Foundation. Booth had served as SME president and was elected to the 1997 Class of SME Fellows. From 1998-2009, Booth was a member of the SME Education Board of Directors and served as its vice president in 2000.

The Directors Scholarship is supported through personal gifts made by members of the Board of Directors from SME and the SME Education Foundation, as well as SME Past Presidents and SME Education Foundation Emeriti. Juliana Proctor (Keene State College), Carl Rydell (Oregon State University) and Michael Ustes (University of Michigan-Dearborn) received the 2019 Directors Scholarship.

SME Education Foundation Family Scholarships were awarded to four students. These students have a parent or grandparent who is an SME member. These applicants must pursue a degree in manufacturing engineering, manufacturing engineering technology or a closely related engineering field of study.

Connar Christensen of Maribel, Wisconsin – Studying mechanical engineering at Michigan Technological University

Rachel Linder of Union, Kentucky – Studying biomedical engineering and technology at the University of Louisville

Mallory McKell of Spanish Fork, Utah – Studying manufacturing engineering at Brigham Young University

Benjamin Molnar of Poolesville, Maryland – Studying mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland

In addition to the Family and Directors scholarships, the Foundation awarded more than 215 scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 for the 2019-20 academic year.

The SME Education Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-20 school year in November. For additional information or to register for application reminders, please visit smeef.org/scholarships.

About the SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Since its organization by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation works to bring students, educators, industry and communities together through its SME PRIME program; awards annual student scholarships and conducts the Student Summit Event Series held at SME events in North America. Learn more here, and follow @MFG_EDUCATION on Twitter.

