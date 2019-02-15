SMI : A strong start to the year 0 02/15/2019 | 09:41am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Since the beginning of the year, Swiss equities have been recovering, driven by advances in international trade, the prospect of no further "shutdown" in the United States, the risks of a Brexit without an agreement that is moving away, and the qualitative results of companies.



The building materials specialist, LafargeHolcim (+18%), retained first place in the 2019 list of best performances. The same applies to Swiss private banking, Julius Bär Gruppe (+15.2%). Nevertheless, Compagnie Financière Richemont climbed onto the podium (+14.8%), replacing Crédit Suisse (+9.4%), benefiting from the rebound in luxury goods, particularly following the record results of Kering and LVMH. On the other hand, Swisscom is the red lantern of the index, with a decline of more than 4% since January, penalized by the rise of competition on its domestic market and by deteriorating brokers' recommendations.



The SMI continued its "dynamic recovery" (+9.3%) that began at the beginning of this year and reached a new annual high point on Thursday. This extension made it possible to overcome the resistance of 9200 points and the moving averages of 20, 50 and 100 days are now on an upward trend. It is advisable to monitor the behavior of the index over the next few sessions to confirm the bullish movement. A new target would then be around 9550 points. Nevertheless, in the event of a return below the significant threshold of 9200 points, the Swiss index could fall back to the 8860 point line.





Anaïs Lozach © MarketScreener.com 2019 0