Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SMILEDIRECTCLUB 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub, Inc. - SDC 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SDC), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its September 2019 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of SmileDirectClub and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sdc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 2, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

SmileDirectClub and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.  On September 24, 2019, only weeks after its IPO, the dental aligner therapy company was sued in a class action lawsuit by a group of dentists, orthodontists and consumers alleging damages suffered from its fraudulent and misleading marketing practices regarding the effectiveness, comparable level of dental care, and return policies of its products, among other charges. On this news, the price of SmileDirectClub’s shares fell and continued to decline over the next two trading sessions on unusually heavy trading volume.

The subsequently-filed securities case is Andre v. SmileDirectClub, Inc., et al., 2:19-cv-12883.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:03aTIANHE CHEMICALS : November 2019 Monthly Return
PU
12:02aREPORTS : Japan tech worker accused of taking $5M found dead
AQ
12:01aCurium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy
GL
12:01aWEB HOSTING CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : SiteGround, WP Engine, HostGator, Bluehost & Liquid Web Deals Rated by Compare Before Buying
BU
12:01aPROJECT MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE : President and CEO Leads Keynote on Future Industry Trends at Dubai International Project Management Forum
BU
12:01aCurium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy
GL
12/01GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended november 30, 2019
PU
12/01Best Boost Mobile Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Compared by Spending Lab
BU
12/01NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS : Publication of the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular
PU
12/01FUJITSU : Begins Shipping Supercomputer Fugaku
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
3BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group