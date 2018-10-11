SMJ International : Change In Substantial Shareholder's Shareholdings

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer::Change in Substantial Shareholder's Shareholdings

SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGSLTD. - SG1AA4000002 - 40B

No

11-Oct-2018 18:20:12

New

Change in Substantial Shareholder's Shareholdings

SG181011OTHRNP4Q

Peng Fei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Please refer to the attachment.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3220) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Peng Weile Form 1 - 101018_final.pdf

_Peng Weile Form 1 - 101018_final.pdf

Total size =139K