SMJ International : Change In Substantial Shareholder's Shareholdings

10/11/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer::Change in Substantial Shareholder's Shareholdings

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGSLTD. - SG1AA4000002 - 40B

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

11-Oct-2018 18:20:12

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Change in Substantial Shareholder's Shareholdings

Announcement Reference

SG181011OTHRNP4Q

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Peng Fei

Designation

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attachment.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3220) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

SMJ International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:37:10 UTC
