SMJ International : Despatch Of Circular With ResPECt To Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 29 April 2019

General Announcement::Despatch of Circular with respect to Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 29 April 2019
Issuer/ Manager
SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Securities
|
SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGSLTD. - SG1AA4000002 - 40B
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
05-Apr-2019 07:12:35
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Despatch of Circular with respect to Extraordinary General
Meeting to be held on 29 April 2019
Announcement Reference
SG190405OTHRWZD9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Peng Fei
Designation
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Please refer to the attached.
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its
contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC
Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the
relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading
Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently
Description (Please provide a
verified the contents of this announcement.
detailed description of the event
This announcement has not been examined or approved by
in the box below)
SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents
of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the
statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this
announcement.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel:
(65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower,
Singapore 048542.
Attachments
SMJ - Announcement - Circular on Change of Name.pdf
SMJ - Announcement - Despatch of Circular Announcement and Update to circular- final.pdf
Total size =700K
