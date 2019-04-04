Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SMJ International : Despatch Of Circular With ResPECt To Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 29 April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

General Announcement::Despatch of Circular with respect to Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 29 April 2019

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGSLTD. - SG1AA4000002 - 40B

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date & Time of Broadcast

05-Apr-2019 07:12:35

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Despatch of Circular with respect to Extraordinary General

Meeting to be held on 29 April 2019

Announcement Reference

SG190405OTHRWZD9

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Peng Fei

Designation

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Please refer to the attached.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its

contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC

Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the

relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading

Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently

Description (Please provide a

verified the contents of this announcement.

detailed description of the event

This announcement has not been examined or approved by

in the box below)

SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents

of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the

statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this

announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel:

(65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower,

Singapore 048542.

Attachments

SMJ - Announcement - Circular on Change of Name.pdf

SMJ - Announcement - Despatch of Circular Announcement and Update to circular- final.pdf

Total size =700K

Disclaimer

SMJ International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 23:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:12pNETFLIX : Como caído del cielo
PU
09:07pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-04-05 April 2019 Investor Presentation | 8,862KB
PU
09:07pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09:06pLONDON BRENT OIL : Oil prices fall, Brent drops away from $70
RE
09:02pJSL : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest - Guepardo Investimentos Ltda
PU
09:01pTIMELESS LUXURY GROUP : AG Announces Commencement of Digital Security Offering (DSO)
BU
08:56pALPHABET : Google to pull plug on AI ethics council
RE
08:56pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
RE
08:51pBIOTECH CROPS STILL A STICKING POINT IN U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL : sources
RE
08:51pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS : Announces Extension of the Punta del Este Airport Concession Agreement
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
3EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
4AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
5Trump says U.S.-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About