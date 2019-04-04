SMJ International : Extraordinary/ SPECial General Meeting

SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

(Company Registration Number: 201334844E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of SMJ International Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 4 Shenton Way #17-01 SGX Centre 2 Singapore 068807 on 29 April 2019, immediately after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10.00 a.m. on the same day at the same venue, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without any modifications the following resolution as special resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

PROPOSED CHANGE OF NAME OF THE COMPANY

That approval be and is hereby given:

(i)for the name of the Company to be changed to "HealthBank Holdings Limited" and that the name of "HealthBank Holdings Limited" be substituted for "SMJ International Holdings Ltd." wherever the latter name appears in the Company's Constitution;

(ii)for the Chinese name "康銀控股有限公司" to be hereby adopted for identification purposes; and

(iii)for any Director of the Company to be authorised to do all such acts and things as he may consider necessary, desirable or expedient in the interests of the Company for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, including without limitation to the foregoing, to sign, execute and deliver all documents, approve any amendments, alterations or modifications to any document (if required).

By Order of the Board

SMJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Peng Fei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

7 April 2019

Singapore

Notes:

(1)(a) A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and who is not a relevant intermediary may appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead.

(b)A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and who is a relevant intermediary may appoint more than two proxies provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to different shares held by such member.

"relevant intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore.

(2)A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

(3)If a proxy is to be appointed, the instrument appointing a proxy must be deposited at the registered office of the Company at 80 Raffles Place #11-20 UOB Plaza 2, Singapore 048624 not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM.

(4)The instrument appointing a proxy must be signed by the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing a proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.

(5)A Depositor's name must appear on the Depository Register maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited as at 72 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM in order for the Depositor to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.

Personal Data Privacy:

"Personal data" in this notice of EGM has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data Protection Act 2012, which includes your name and your proxy's and/or representative's name, address and NRIC/Passport number. By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the EGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's and its proxy(ies)'s or representative's personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the EGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the EGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"),

(ii)warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior express consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, (iii) undertakes that the member will only use the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes; and (iv) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty. Your personal data and your proxy and/or representative's personal data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share register and/or other agents or bodies for any of the Purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for the Company's verification and record purposes.

This Notice has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Notice.

This Notice has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Notice, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this Notice.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.