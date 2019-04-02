Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SMK Receives IATF 16949:2016 Certification for its Mexico Factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

1115kijou April 3rd, 2019 SMK Corporation

SMK Receives IATF 16949:2016 Certification

for its Mexico Factory

SMK Corporation (President, CEO and COO: Yasumitsu Ikeda) announced today that it has received the IATF 16949:2016 certification for its Mexico manufacturing facility (SMK Electronica S.A. de C.V.).

Mexico factory is the third IATF16949-certified manufacturing facility in the SMK Group after the one in the Philippines and the one in Shenzhen, China. SMK plans to further acquire the automotive certification for other factories, such as in Dongguan, China and in Malaysia.

SMK will continue striving to ensure quality level for auto industry and to expand car electronics business.

About IATF 16949:2016

An international standard for automotive quality management system published by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF).

SMK Electronica S.A. de C.V.

Calle Aguila Azteca No.19308, Nave No.B Planta 2, Col. Bajamaq El Aguila， Tijuana，B.C，C.P. 22215 MEXICO

SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A., Detroit Office

39209 Six Mile Road

Livonia, Michigan 48152 U.S.A.

*Remote supporting functions (sales and customer service) for SMK Electronica S.A. de C.V.

For more information, please contact Public Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-3785-5334

Disclaimer

SMK Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 In AT&T Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
08:19pGEMALTO : Thales completes Gemalto takeover
AQ
08:16pACE METRIX : Reveals Top Creative from Q1
BU
08:12pEXPONENT : 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes
PU
08:09pNEC : Northgate Public Services Makes Three Acquisitions to Strengthen its International Healthcare Screening Offering
AQ
08:07pSTARPHARMA : Investor Presentation to Goldman Sachs Conference
PU
08:04pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. – SYNH
GL
08:01pLIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
RE
08:01pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela oil exports stable in March despite sanctions, blackouts
RE
08:01pDominica's Cbi-Funded ‘Housing Revolution' Resettles Another 52 Families – Cs Global Partners
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3LIXIL GROUP CORP : LIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
4PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Amendments to Standard By-L..
5DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : DR REDDY LABORATORIES ) : announces the sale and assignment of the US rights fo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About