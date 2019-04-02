1115kijou April 3rd, 2019 SMK Corporation

SMK Receives IATF 16949:2016 Certification

for its Mexico Factory

SMK Corporation (President, CEO and COO: Yasumitsu Ikeda) announced today that it has received the IATF 16949:2016 certification for its Mexico manufacturing facility (SMK Electronica S.A. de C.V.).

Mexico factory is the third IATF16949-certified manufacturing facility in the SMK Group after the one in the Philippines and the one in Shenzhen, China. SMK plans to further acquire the automotive certification for other factories, such as in Dongguan, China and in Malaysia.

SMK will continue striving to ensure quality level for auto industry and to expand car electronics business.

About IATF 16949:2016

An international standard for automotive quality management system published by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF).

SMK Electronica S.A. de C.V.

Calle Aguila Azteca No.19308, Nave No.B Planta 2, Col. Bajamaq El Aguila， Tijuana，B.C，C.P. 22215 MEXICO

SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A., Detroit Office

39209 Six Mile Road

Livonia, Michigan 48152 U.S.A.

*Remote supporting functions (sales and customer service) for SMK Electronica S.A. de C.V.

