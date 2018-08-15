Log in
SMMT Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders : Abbey Logistics to trial LNG Volvo

08/15/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Specialist bulk liquid and powder tanker operator Abbey Logistics has begun trials of Volvo's new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) FM tractor cab, the first 6×2 heavy regional and long-haul truck to be powered by the fuel in the UK.

Abbey has already trialled both compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuels on 4×2 axle tractors in back-to-back tests with their diesel equivalents, with reduced fuel costs and C02emissions, as well as encouraging driver feedback about the vehicles' drivability and comfort.

However, for Abbey to realise the full benefits of gas power, the tractors needed to be able to compete with its regular fleet of 44-tonne units.

Volvo's new LNG FM is being marketed with the same fuel efficiency as diesel and the same performance - but with 20% less CO2emissions, and lower fuel costs. In addition, the new truck only requires the same service intervals as the diesel version.

The manufacturer's new G13C engine is based on its diesel engine technology but uses approximately 90-95% LNG and 5-10% diesel to ignite the LNG. The proportions of fuel depend on driving conditions.

David Batty, Abbey Logistics Fleet Engineer, said: 'We are very excited to be the first UK tanker company to trial Volvo's new 6×2 tractor. I have been convinced of the potential benefits of gas technology in heavy haulage based on our extensive trials last year, and this new tractor has the potential to be a pivotal moment for us and the wider industry.'

Darren Newman, Volvo Group UK's LNG/CNG Account Manager said: 'The Abbey trial is an important milestone for our new LNG technology, it the first true 44-tonne test we have done.'

Disclaimer

SMMT - Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 14:30:02 UTC
