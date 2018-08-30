SMMT Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders : British-built engines enjoy 13.0% July growth in exports

Log in
British-built engines enjoy 13.0% July growth in exports

08/30/2018 | 07:42am EDT
  • UK engine production remains steady in July, increasing by a modest 1.0%.
  • Exports growth outweighs domestic decline, up 13.0% in the month and 14.5% year-to-date.
  • Almost 1.7 million engines built in the UK in first seven months of the year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

It's good to see previous significant investment into British engine technology and facilities continue to pay dividends, with strong and growing global demand for our high quality, cutting-edge products. To ensure future growth, it is critical we maintain the free and frictionless trade we currently enjoy with the EU and other key international markets.

SMMT - Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 11:41:05 UTC
