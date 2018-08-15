Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SMMT Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders : CNG Fuels to open Waitrose refuelling hub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Gas supplier CNG fuels is to open a new biomethane refuelling station near to the Northamptonshire headquarters of supermarket chain Waitrose to support its plans to run the UK's largest fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) HGVs.

The refueling station will form a key part of Waitrose's study into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable alternative fuel for its entire HGV fleet.

At present, the supermarket company operates 58 CNG-powered Scania trucks, which are used for a combination of long-haul and local deliveries. The base will be used by long-haul operators thanks to its proximity to the M1, but will also be used by local delivery services operating in Northampton, Milton Keynes and the A43 cross-country corridor between Northampton and Oxford.

The trial also includes six zero-emission refrigeration units powered by the truck's gas engine, for temperature-controlled distribution tasks.

The CNG public access refueling station will open this autumn at the Red Lion Truck Stop, off junction 16 of the M1, close to Magna Park, Milton Keynes - one of the UK's largest distribution parks, where Waitrose and John Lewis have their national distribution hub and will have the capacity to refuel over 350 trucks a day.

Disclaimer

SMMT - Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 14:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25pOil falls as U.S. crude inventories jump unexpectedly
RE
05:25pNRC U S NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION : Atomic Safety and Licensing Board to Hold Evidentiary Hearing on Proposed Expansion of Crow Butte Uranium Recovery Facility
PU
05:25pIPPA IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : Iowans are Finalists for 2018 America’s Pig Farmer of the Year
PU
05:25pOil falls as U.S. crude inventories jump unexpectedly
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:15pDollar rises to 13-month high, offshore yuan falls
RE
05:11pENERGY UK : comments on latest EU carbon price
PU
05:06pFEEDING FALL CRAVINGS : Dunkin’ Donuts’ Pumpkin and Maple Pecan Flavored Coffees Return by August 27 Along with New Items for Autumn
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2S&P 500 : Resurgent dollar sends commodities and emerging markets reeling again
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation
4MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
5BP : BP : offloads last two stranded oil cargoes to Shandong refiner - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.