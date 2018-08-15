SMMT Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders : CNG Fuels to open Waitrose refuelling hub

Gas supplier CNG fuels is to open a new biomethane refuelling station near to the Northamptonshire headquarters of supermarket chain Waitrose to support its plans to run the UK's largest fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) HGVs.

The refueling station will form a key part of Waitrose's study into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable alternative fuel for its entire HGV fleet.

At present, the supermarket company operates 58 CNG-powered Scania trucks, which are used for a combination of long-haul and local deliveries. The base will be used by long-haul operators thanks to its proximity to the M1, but will also be used by local delivery services operating in Northampton, Milton Keynes and the A43 cross-country corridor between Northampton and Oxford.

The trial also includes six zero-emission refrigeration units powered by the truck's gas engine, for temperature-controlled distribution tasks.

The CNG public access refueling station will open this autumn at the Red Lion Truck Stop, off junction 16 of the M1, close to Magna Park, Milton Keynes - one of the UK's largest distribution parks, where Waitrose and John Lewis have their national distribution hub and will have the capacity to refuel over 350 trucks a day.