SMOORE, VAPORESSO's Parent, Is the First Vaping Company Listed in Hong Kong

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, 2019, SMOORE submitted the listing application materials to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the name of the holding company SMOORE International Holdings Limited. At 9:30 am on July 10, 2020, SMOORE International (6969.HK) was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

As the world's largest manufacturer of vaping equipment, SMOORE constantly aims to improve the status quo and is committed to bringing a unified and complete standard to the entire vaping industry. The listing in Hong Kong has provided SMOORE with a strong supporting role in setting the industry benchmark. Hiring more employees in the R&D field than employees in the sales team, it's obvious the significance SMOORE puts on the innovation part. With 14 years' experience in the field of OEM/ODM, it's no wonder that, according to Frost & Sullivan, based on 2019 revenue calculations, SMOORE accounts for 16.5% of the total market share. Synonymizing with high quality, SMOORE has obtained its professionality in heating element technologies, which has been passed down to its sub-brands' products, giving them the same innovative and safe qualities.

As one of the sub-brands, VAPORESSO has inherited SMOORE's spirit and incorporated it into its own mission to be Beyond the Ordinary. With cutting-edge ingenuity, VAPORESSO is dedicated to satisfying its customers with the high-quality vaping experience. VAPORESSO's products - such as VECO, ZERO, LUXE and the GEN family - cover the full range of open-system vapes and fulfil the various needs from the vapers.

So far, along with SMOORE, VAPORESSO's business has spread to more than 60 countries and regions around the world and has established a substantial brand influence in Europe, America, and emerging markets.

But VAPORESSO's efforts far exceed that. By working closely together with partners, with its consistent innovation and craftsmanship, VAPORESSO will keep providing high-quality products and services for the existing 800 million happy users and counting, thereby providing a better future for the vaping industry.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smoore-vaporessos-parent-is-the-first-vaping-company-listed-in-hong-kong-301093681.html

SOURCE VAPORESSO