SMS Assist : Named to Forbes Cloud 100 for Third Consecutive Year

SMS Assist has been named to the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This is the third consecutive year that SMS Assist, an innovative technology company that streamlines multisite property management, has earned the recognition.

Headquartered in Chicago, SMS Assist enhances how customers experience some of the nation’s biggest brands, streamlining dozens of facilities maintenance services with a network of more than 20,000 best-in-class contractors. The company’s technology platform offers real-time quality assurance and transparency across thousands of locations.

“Being named one of the world’s top cloud companies for three years in a row is an incredible honor, one made possible only through the tremendous work and vision of our team,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO of SMS Assist. “We’ve always been focused on using technology to shake up our industry, and fully embracing the cloud is what’s gotten us here today. We look forward to pushing the technology — and our industry — even further.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from the top cloud startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100 cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%) and people and culture (15%).

“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to be a cloud company and founder.”

“The 2018 Cloud 100 represents well over $135 billion in private shareholder value — an astonishing figure that reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The way we do business will be dramatically different as a result of these companies, and I am honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100.”

“The business opportunity for cloud companies is tremendous today as capital investment, customer demand and rate of adoption continues to grow,” said Matt Garratt, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. “We’re excited to see the potential of these companies and look forward to seeing what innovative technology they deliver around the world.”

Each year the CEOs of the Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are honored at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Forbes.

The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.

About SMS Assist

SMS Assist is a Chicago-based technology company providing multisite property management to a roster of Fortune 500 clients with a team of more than 800 dedicated employees and more than 186,000 service locations. Using its proprietary software platform to manage its network of more than 20,000 affiliate subcontractors, SMS Assist offers a suite of property management benefits including leveraged pricing of products and services, a $50 million insurance policy, real-time services validation, instant invoicing, automatic service audits, and data analysis to ensure quality and cost efficiency. SMS Assist is revolutionizing multisite property management services for clients including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH). To learn more, visit smsassist.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005201/en/