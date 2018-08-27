Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SMS GmbH : Successful commissioning of SMS group’s fumes treatment system at Uddeholm AB, Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

SMS group has successfully commissioned the second modernization phase of the fumes treatment system of the electric arc furnace, and final acceptance (FAC) has already been granted.

In phase 1, SMS group had installed a new, more efficient filter system and replaced the canopy hood of the electric arc furnace with an SMS frustum hood. In this connection, the secondary gas line was also renewed, and an axial cyclone was installed as spark separator upstream of the new jet pulse filter. In phase 2, the primary gas line for direct exhausting of the hot fumes from the 60-ton electric arc furnace was renewed.

The scope of supply of phase 2 consisted of a water-cooled fumes section, a gas cooler with bypass, and a radial-flow fan for pressure boosting. The hot fumes forming during the melting process are used to dry and preheat the scrap and adhering ice is removed this way. The installation of a cooler with bypass maintains the entry temperature at the scrap pre-dryer at maximum 300 °C, which prevents the formation of contaminants during scrap drying. The water-cooled components were optimized with regard to pressure losses and already prepared for the future use of an energy recovery system.

The modernization of the fumes treatment system yields quite a number of advantages. The new technology achieves a rise in fumes volume by 66 percent without increasing the energy consumption in comparison with the old system. The SMS frustum hood allows clearly more effective capturing and exhausting of the fumes during furnace charging and tapping. The dust content at the stack outlet is 50 percent below the requested value. The drying of the scrap guarantees safe operation of the furnace, and in the future it will be possible to recover energy by way of the extraction of hot water.

SMS group is a group of companies internationally active in plant construction and mechanical engineering for the steel and nonferrous metals industry. It has some 14,000 employees who generate worldwide sales of about EUR 3 billion. The sole owner of the holding company SMS GmbH is the Familie Weiss Foundation.

Disclaimer

SMS Group GmbH published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 15:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19pAutos lead European equity gains on NAFTA deal optimism
RE
06:17pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF DELAWAR : Flags lowered for passing of Sen. McCain
PU
06:12pMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Aerospace Forces exceed 100 sorties during Army 2018 IMTF
PU
06:06pNETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Signs Enterprise Licensing Agreement for 28 Caribbean Countries and Adds Bitcoin Cash
AQ
06:03pMexico president repeats he hopes Canada will return to NAFTA talks
RE
05:58pU.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal; talks with Canada to start immediately
RE
05:57pHUMANE SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL : India hosts its first food-tech revolution summit in Hyderabad
PU
05:57pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : The African Development Bank and FAO target agriculture investments to end hunger and create wealth in Africa
PU
05:57pOHIO UNIVERSITY : Researchers get 1804 funding for freshwater research facility
PU
05:57pRANDSTAD NORTH AMERICA : US executive, Seth Brady, named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 40 under 40 list.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3TESLA : TESLA : shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
4Oil flat; trade worries, rising output weigh
5Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.