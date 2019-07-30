Log in
SMS : Posted FY03-20 Q1 SMS Presentation Material for IR

07/30/2019 | 04:10am EDT

SMS CO., LTD.

(Securities Code: 2175/TSE 1st section)

Presentation Material for Investors

Financial Results Summary for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (the 17th Fiscal Year)

July 30, 2019

  • Historical Financial Results and FY03/20 Forecast
  • Expect to achieve growth in both sales and profits for the 16th consecutive year since our establishment.

Trends in net sales and ordinary income [JPY million]

37,557

Net sales (in black)

30,837

Ordinary income (in blue)

26,611

6,854

23,054

5,979

19,069

5,007

4,430

15,056

3,509

12,046

10,181

2,693

8,692

2,340

7,618

1,990

7,172

1,530

1,734

5,177

1,266

1,238

835

1,545

2,715

383

415

58

108

269

-5 49

FY03/04 FY03/05 FY03/06 FY03/07 FY03/08 FY03/09 FY03/10 FY03/11 FY03/12 FY03/13 FY03/14 FY03/15 FY03/16 FY03/17 FY03/18 FY03/19 FY03/20

[Forecast]

3

  • Q1 FY03/20 Consolidated Financial Results
  • Marked a steady progress according to the FY03/20 guidance, achieving growth in both sales and profits.
  • Q1 income growth was limited due to the hiring of a large number of new employees including career partners.

Consolidated P/L Statement [JPY million]

Q1 FY03/19

Q1 FY03/20

YoY

Actual

Actual

Change

Net Sales

8,067

9,379

16%

Operating

1,376

1,433

+4%

Income

Ordinary

2,090

2,321

+11%

Income

Net

1,644

1,799

+9%

Income

4

Disclaimer

SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 08:09:06 UTC
