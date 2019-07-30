SMS : Posted FY03-20 Q1 SMS Presentation Material for IR

SMS CO., LTD.
(Securities Code: 2175/TSE 1st section)
Presentation Material for Investors
Financial Results Summary for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (the 17th Fiscal Year)
July 30, 2019
Q1 FY03/20 Consolidated Financial Results P3-P7
FY03/20 Strategy
P9-P41
Q1 FY03/20 Consolidated Financial Results
FY03/20 Strategy
Historical Financial Results and FY03/20 Forecast
-
Expect to achieve growth in both sales and profits for the 16th consecutive year since our establishment.
Trends in net sales and ordinary income [JPY million]
37,557
Net sales (in black)
30,837
Ordinary income (in blue)
26,611
6,854
23,054
5,979
19,069
4,430
10,181
|
8,692
2,340
7,618
|
7,172
1,734
5,177
1,266
1,238
835
383
415
58
|
-5 49
FY03/04 FY03/05 FY03/06 FY03/07 FY03/08 FY03/09 FY03/10 FY03/11 FY03/12 FY03/13 FY03/14 FY03/15 FY03/16 FY03/17 FY03/18 FY03/19 FY03/20
[Forecast]
© SMS CO.,LTD.
3
-
Q1 FY03/20 Consolidated Financial Results
-
Marked a steady progress according to the FY03/20 guidance, achieving growth in both sales and profits.
-
Q1 income growth was limited due to the hiring of a large number of new employees including career partners.
Consolidated P/L Statement [JPY million]
Q1 FY03/19
|
Actual
Change
Net Sales
8,067
9,379
＋16%
Operating
1,376
1,433
+4%
Income
Ordinary
2,090
2,321
+11%
Income
Net
1,644
1,799
+9%
Income
4
