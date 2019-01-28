Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SNAP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 72 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).  Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between March 2, 2017, and August 10, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) or traceable to its March 2, 2017 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Snap and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-snap/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 31, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On August 10, 2017, Snap disclosed disappointing Q2 results including ongoing lower-than-expected growth in daily active users (“DAU”), a key user engagement metric and that the Company had used “growth hacking” or push notifications sent to users to stoke their access levels and boost user metrics.  On this news, the price of Snap’s shares plummeted.

The case is In Re Snap Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 2:17-cv-03679

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:16pINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : NMPA Accepts New Drug Application for IBI-305, a Biosimilar Product Candidate of Bevacizumab (Avastin®)
PR
11:14pCNOOC LIMITED : Announced a New Discovery in UK North Sea
AQ
11:10pU.S. refiners revisiting crude supplies amid new PDVSA sanctions
RE
11:09pPEAK RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
11:09pSNAP ON : Join Snap-on for Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Sessions
PU
11:09pFVCBANKCORP : FVCbank Promotes Lisa Craze to SVP Loan Documentation & Administration
PU
11:09p2019 SALES RESOLUTIONS : Keep momentum and add some firsts
PU
11:09pNRF RETAIL'S BIG SHOW 2019 RECAP : the digital transformation continues
PU
11:09pENTERGY : Winter Weather is On the Way
PU
11:04pEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Ghana to host 8th DStv Eutelsat Star Awards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
2APPLE : APPLE : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature
3T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : U.S. charges China's Huawei with conspiring to violate Iran sanctions
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc.
5WHIRLPOOL : WHIRLPOOL : says costs, strong dollar to hit 2019 profit, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.