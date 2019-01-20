Log in
SNAP CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP

01/20/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 2, 2017, and August 10, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) or traceable to its March 2, 2017 Initial Public Offering.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Snap investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view.php?s2=nyse-snap or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Snap and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On August 10, 2017, Snap disclosed disappointing Q2 results including ongoing lower-than-expected growth in daily active users (“DAU”), a key user engagement metric. During the earnings conference call, the Company admitted to using “growth hacking” or sending push notifications to users to stoke their access levels, and hence boost user metrics.

On this news, the price of Snap’s shares plummeted $1.94 per share, or approximately 14%.

The case is In Re Snap Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 2:17-cv-03679.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
