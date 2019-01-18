Log in
SNAP INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SNAP

01/18/2019

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017 (the “Class Period”).

Among other things, the class action complaint alleges that Snap and certain other defendants made materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period about the Company’s business, operations, and user growth and engagement.

Investors who purchased Snap’s common stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 as a result of such purchases are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) toll-free at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/snap-inc/, for additional information or to learn how to participate in this action.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Snap’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than January 31, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kaskela Law LLC, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
