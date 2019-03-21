SNB Holds Key Rate in Negative Territory as It Lowers Inflation Outlook

By Brian Blackstone



ZURICH--The Swiss National Bank on Thursday kept its key policy rate in negative territory and downgraded its forecasts for inflation, suggesting no changes in policy into next year at least.

The SNB left its deposit rate at minus 0.75%, where it has stood since January 2015, and maintained its target range for three-month Libor--London interbank offered rate--at between minus 1.25% and minus 0.25%.

It cuts its forecast for Swiss inflation in 2019 to 0.3% from 0.5% in December, and reduced its 2020 forecast to 0.6% from 1%. The bank expects 1.2% inflation in 2021.

The forecast cuts are "primarily attributable to weaker outlooks for growth and inflation abroad, and the resulting reduction in expectations regarding policy rates in the major currency areas going forward," the SNB said.

The bank maintained its forecast for Swiss gross domestic product growth of around 1.5% this year.

Write to Brian Blackstone at brian.blackstone@wsj.com